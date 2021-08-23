Mike Kuster “Daddy’s Blue Jean Jacket” Impacting August 10th: Radio/Media Download
Mike Kuster’s daughter, Kate, started wearing his old blue jean jacket every day. The old jacket was his own in high school and showed its age, but Kate said its tattered and torn look is what she like about it. “I told her that if she kept wearing my jacket, I was going to write a song about her,” Mike recalled. So, he wrote this song about Kate and his jacket, but wanted to tell the story of a girl Kate’s age who wore the jacket to remind her of her daddy who died in war after 9-11. This is Mike’s third single from his upcoming debut album.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Mike Kuster
Song Title: Daddy’s Blue Jean Jacket
Publishing: Michael John Kuster
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Daddy’s Blue Jean Jacket
Record Label: MJK Music
