Mike Kuster Celebrates the Hard-Working Women of Ag with “FarmHer”

A friend of Mike Kuster’s posted a photo of wool and used the hashtag #farmher. That sent the wheels spinning for Mike as he thought of all the great strong women in the agriculture community he knows. The next thing he knew, he’d written “FarmHer” about a man who is not a farmer, but married to one. “I know a lot of couples like this as I grew up in the farming community,” Mike explained. When making the lyric video, Mike asked folks to send photos of the FarmHer in their lives, and the response was overwhelming.

“FarmHer” is the sixth single Mike has released to radio from his critically acclaimed debut studio album, Better Late Than Never. The album includes Grammy and IBMA Award winning fiddle player Michael Cleveland, Chris Condon, Smith Curry, Caleb Mundy, Hannah Anders, Dr. Ford, and Gary Carter. Dr. Ford produced the album of original songs written by Mike Kuster.

SavingCountryMusic.com wrote:

“It’s the personal and true-to-life stories that Mike Kuster puts to song that make Better Late Than Never much more than just a local project from a local singer, even if it’s the local flavor of the songs that make them so resonant, sincere, and so distinctly country like country music is supposed to be. That is why local country artist Mike Kuster deserves national and international attention.”

Mike’s singles have reached the top of independent and European music charts, including “Daddy’s Blue Jean Jacket” which was named Independent Music Network’s Country Song of the Year last year.

Mike and his band, The Catoctin Cowboys, will close out 2022 by performing at shows around the Mid-Atlantic, including at The Great Frederick Fair. They plan to expand touring next year with the release of Mike’s forthcoming album which is in production in Nashville, Tennessee.

