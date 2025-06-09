Mike Di Lorenzo and Anna Moore’s latest release “Glad It Happened To Me”

“Glad It Happened To Me” is the name of the latest song created by this captivating duo, building on their natural chemistry and from their highly successful “Slo Jams” EP of 2024. The tempo shifts 180 degrees and will be included in the upcoming album “Modern Times” whose current title track has been the #1streamed song on Spotify as reported by smoothjazz.com for many consecutive weeks. Inspired by the golden era of danceable funky music from the 70’sthrough the 90’s, The blending of soul, jazz and R&B is clearly evident in this upbeat, feel-good track with a vibe reminiscent of the group ‘Incognito’. “Glad It Happened To Me” is definitely a mutual feeling felt by these 2 artists and clearly evident when listening to this song.

The main hook of the vocals, where Anna sings “not really sure what it was, but I’m really glad it happened to me” – I mean…what else could you want out of a hook? She injects sensual rhythm and a lively spark into each syllable, and as a result, you can hear how enticing the whole sound of that hook truly becomes.



Contemporary Soul/Jazz combined with Anna Moore’s outstanding vocal performance, the perfect pairing and match for this summer season and beyond. Mike and Anna they create a familiar style of sound that never seems to get old, and prove this hybrid collaboration has the kind of vibe that’s thriving in its prime right now. Whether you are a fan of Contemporary, R&B, Smooth Jazz or Soul, this collaboration between Mike Di Lorenzo and Anna Moore is a must listen. Creating music that not only sounds good, but feels good!

Mike has performed with numerous Rock and Roll Hall of Famers including Whitney Houston to recording with multi-Grammy Award winning artists such as Joel Kibble of the vocal group Take 6 featured in one of his most recent albums from 2022 entitled “What We Need”.

