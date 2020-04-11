Mike Aiken Looks Ahead With New Single, Video & European Tour Dates

Respected Roots/Americana artist Mike Aiken releases “Nashville Skyline” today, the latest single and video from his current album, WAYWARD TROUBADOUR.

The rolling track, which debuted on Americana Highways, rocks and cradles the tale of a constantly touring musician who loves the road while longing for home. It’s a story Aiken knows well, and he co-wrote the tune with friend and fellow tunesmith, Chris P. James (Burrito Brothers). “I had a theme and feel running around in my head,” Aiken explains. “I was aiming for a throw-back Southern California, hippie type Country tune, but infused with that longing for the first glimpse of “home.” For us, it’s that the iconic Nashville skyline. I think we captured that feeling perfectly.”

The companion music video, which premiered on The Boot, features a rare (one of only 14 made) vintage Airstream originally designed as a funeral coach, and “road trip” footage shot during Mike’s last run. “The video took us three months to finish, due to touring demands, weather and a host of mini-misadventures, but it was a blast,” Mike adds.

Aiken’s upcoming summer tour will take him and his wife Amy overseas (situation allowing) for their seventh European tour July 23 – August 29. Shows in France include: Angoulême, Bruay-la-Buissière, La Roche, La Rochelle, Le Barp, Marseille, Metz, Montbrun Les Bains, Nice, Paris, Pontlarlier, Strasbourg, and Trégastel. The Netherlands’ stops include Lomm and Blijham; dates in Belgium will be announced soon.

“We can’t wait to go back,” Mike exclaims. “The response from our European fans, radio and press is truly heartfelt, beautiful and appreciated. They are so knowledgeable and into the music.”

Aiken returns for stateside shows:

Sept. 6 – Pasadena, MD – House Concert

Oct 1-3 – Branchburg, NJ – Aiken & Friends Fest

Nov. 5-8 – Gulf Shores, AL – Frank Brown Songwriters Fest

Nov. 14 – Belton, MO – Whistle Stop Concert Series

Dec 4 – Savannah, GA – Savannah Folk Society

Dec. 13 – Orlando, FL – Central Florida Folk Society

Fans can stream and download “Nashville Skyline” and the full Wayward Troubadour album on Spotify, Amazon Music, etc.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the world. We are doing our part and are looking forward, dreaming of the wind at our backs and a swift return to normal life. Please everyone, stay safe out there.” – Mike Aiken

About Mike Aiken

Mike originally hails from rural Western New York, outside of Buffalo but lives aboard his sailboat in Norfolk, Virginia when he’s not on the road or in Nashville. He ran away from home as a kid to play music, became a licensed USCG Captain, sailed over 30,000 bluewater miles on his own sailboat, and logged countless miles on the road performing in North America and Europe. Now, he delivers toe-tapping, Rootsy grooves, fingerpicking and slide guitar-laced tunes to audiences the world over. Mike’s colorful life as sea captain and deft songwriter’s touch resonate with his fans. His music has earned him radio chart success, including #1 and #13 in Europe and five Top 25 singles in the U.S. He’s composed music for NASCAR TV programs and writes bi-monthly ‘On The Road’ articles for Americana Rhythm Music Magazine.