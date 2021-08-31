Mikayla Lane To Release New EP, “Miles From Nowhere,” On September 10, 2021

Breakout, indie country recording artist Mikayla Lane (Mikayla Lane Entertainment/Tulsa, OK), dubbed “Today’s Traditional Country Trendsetter,” will release her sophomore EP titled, MILES FROM NOWHERE.* Featuring four original tunes, the project will be available via all digital retail outlets and streaming platforms (Amazon/iTunes/Pandora Spotify/Tidal) on Friday, September 10, 2021. (Pre-sale/Pre-save event begins September 3; distribution by ONErpm Nashville.)

Listen Here

Penned and co–produced by the songstress (alongside John Conrad), the EP is the second release since the launch of her music career. The musical compilation embraces the 16-year-old’s three loves: a love for her hometown, her music and her beau. The tracks highlight the young entertainer’s diverse prowess, and embrace a range of smooth melodies complemented by simplistic production and upbeat, powerful vocals. Setting the stage for the recordings, Mikayla introduced the lead single “Wild Like The Wind” which has met with early welcome from streaming platforms, country radio and fans alike.

Sequel tunes: “Come Home,” reveals a young girl’s passion for the road and home, and the tug between the two; “Love You Like I Want To” portrays an unrequited love; while the nostalgic track, “Where The Foxtail Grows,” spotlights a picturesque recollection of Mikayla’s upbringing and southern lifestyle.

“We recorded the project in Tulsa; it was one of the most enjoyable recording experiences to date. I feel like I found my sound in recording this project” said Mikayla. “I think overall, the music is aesthetically pleasing to the ear; the production is simplistic and the vocals are subtle yet strong. We tried to incorporate an authentic western sound with modern twists; the production is like a canvas of wide open fields and lonely deserts.”

Mikayla will celebrate the EP release with two upcoming Nashville performances; she is scheduled to perform on Wednesday, September 8 at The Local and on Thursday, September 9 at Ole Red on downtown Broadway.

MILES FROM NOWHERE TRACKLIST

All songs written and produced by Mikayla Lane and John Conrad

LOVE YOU LIKE I WANT TO

WILD LIKE THE WIND

WHERE THE FOXTAIL GROWS

COME HOME

ABOUT MIKAYLA LANE

Sixteen-year-old Mikayla Lane is ambitious and driven–traits branded by her upbringing, lifestyle, personality and passions. With heart, vision and talent beyond her years, she knows what she wants and she is determined to chase her dream; her pursuit began early on.

Mikayla was just 13 when she earned a spot on the Ole Red (Blake Shelton) talent roster, which originated in Shelton’s hometown of Tishomingo, OK and Mikayla’s home state. Mikayla has become a staple at the venue in Tishomingo and has been secured to appear as a support act at ticketed shows throughout 2021. The Ole Red sister locations also extended a welcome; Mikayla is a regular at the Nashville location and slated to perform in Gatlinburg and Orlando.

She has become a “fan-favorite” at many other venues, including Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa where she opened for Jon Wolfe. Mikayla is ballroom’s youngest supporting talent to date.

Mikayla has taken the spotlight at various fairs and festivals throughout her early career including Whitaker Bank Ballpark (Lexington, KY), the Corn Festival (Stanton, KY), the Woolly Worm Festival (Beattyville, KY), Tulsa International Mayfest (Tulsa, OK), Oklahoma State Fair and Chesapeake Arena, in Oklahoma City, OK among others.

The young singer/songwriter has written and co-produced a catalog of original tunes. As a tween, Mikayla recorded and released her debut EP, ROOFTOP NIGHTS, and has since released seven studio recordings. The songstress co-wrote and co-produced the single “Superman” (recorded in her bedroom and nearing 77,000 streams); the corresponding music video (filmed in Tulsa, OK) premiered on CMT.com (October 2020). Mikayla also co-wrote and co-produced her most recent single, “Drive” (released in January 2021); the track landed debut slots on three Spotify playlists, premiering in the Top 10 on the “New Music Nashville” Spotify playlist.

