Mikayla Lane Set To Release Two Christmas Classics-“O Holy Night” & “Amazing Grace”

Breakout, indie country recording artist Mikayla Lane (Mikayla Lane Entertainment/ Tulsa, OK), dubbed “Today’s Traditional Country Trendsetter,” celebrates the season with a dual rollout of Christmas classics. Lane will introduce her vocal and musical interpretations of “O Holy Night”* (due Friday, November 26, 2021/https://onerpm.link/408230620729) followed by “Amazing Grace”* on Friday, December 10 (https://onerpm.link/895997782912). The holiday package keeps the momentum of her success with the September 2021 reveal of her sophomore EP, titled MILES FROM NOWHERE.

Co–produced by Lane (alongside John Conrad), the holiday tunes spotlight the young entertainer’s vocal prowess, and eloquent and flawless delivery of the most emotional and spiritual tunes recalling the birth of our saviour.

“Christmas time is my favorite time of year; for so many reasons,”said sixteen-year-old Mikayla Lane “ …and these two songs (‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘O Holy Night’) are both meaningful and magical. They paint a moving imagery of the birth of baby Jesus and convey the true meaning of Christmas. I chose to record these songs for those very reasons.”

The holiday recordings will be distributed by ONErpm; Brown Lee Entertainment will oversee the campaign.

Mikayla is scheduled to make a special guest appearance on both “Live From The Couch” and “On The Rise” (The Country Network) in the coming weeks. In celebration of her EP release (MILES FROM NOWHERE), she recently took the stage as the headliner at Ole Red, Tishomingo, where performed before a sold-out crowd. Mikayla will conclude her tour season with various performances scheduled in Florida and Las Vegas.

ABOUT MIKAYLA LANE

Sixteen-year-old Mikayla Lane is ambitious and driven–traits branded by her upbringing, lifestyle, personality and passions. With heart, vision and talent beyond her years, she knows what she wants and she is determined to chase her dream; her pursuit began early on.

Mikayla was just 13 when she earned a spot on the Ole Red (Blake Shelton) talent roster, which originated in Shelton’s hometown of Tishomingo, OK and Mikayla’s home state. Mikayla has become a staple at the venue in Tishomingo. The Ole Red sister locations have also extended a welcome; Mikayla has appeared on the Ole Red stages in Nashville, Gatlinburg and Orlando.

She has become a “fan-favorite” at many other venues, including Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa where she opened for Jon Wolfe. Mikayla is ballroom’s youngest supporting talent to date.

Mikayla has taken the spotlight at various fairs and festivals throughout her early career including Whitaker Bank Ballpark (Lexington, KY), the Corn Festival (Stanton, KY), the Woolly Worm Festival (Beattyville, KY), Tulsa International Mayfest (Tulsa, OK), Oklahoma State Fair and Chesapeake Arena, in Oklahoma City, OK among others. She headlined her own show at Ole Red-Tishomingo in October 2021.

The young singer/songwriter has written and co-produced a catalog of original tunes. As a tween, Mikayla recorded and released her debut EP, ROOFTOP NIGHTS, and has since released seven studio recordings. The songstress co-wrote and co-produced the single “Superman” (recorded in her bedroom and nearing 77,000 streams); the corresponding music video (filmed in Tulsa, OK) premiered on CMT.com (October 2020). Mikayla also co-wrote and co-produced the single, “Drive” (released in January 2021); the track premiered in the Top 10 on the “New Music Nashville” Spotify playlist. In September 2021, Mikayla introduced her sophomore recording project, MILES FROM NOWHERE, featuring four original tunes that embrace her western lifestyle.

