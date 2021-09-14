Mikayla Lane Releases Sophmore EP-MILES FROM NOWHERE

“We recorded the project in Tulsa; it was one of the most enjoyable recording experiences to date. I feel like I found my sound in recording this project” said Mikayla. “I think overall, the music is aesthetically pleasing to the ear; the production is simplistic and the vocals are subtle yet strong. We tried to incorporate an authentic western sound with modern twists; the production is like a canvas of wide open fields and lonely deserts.”

Mikayla will celebrate the EP release with two upcoming Nashville performances; she is scheduled to perform on Wednesday, September 8 at The Local and on Thursday, September 9 at Ole Red on downtown Broadway.

MILES FROM NOWHERE TRACKLIST