Mijo Named Acting PD At WPOW (Power 96)/Miami

Mijo On A Mission

While the search is on for a new PD at ENTERCOM Top 40 WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI to replace ROB MORRIS, and WILL CALDER who left to program WPYO/ORLANDO, It has been confirmed that POWER 96 MD/night personality MIJO has been named Interim PD, following a staff memo to that effect.

Look for MIJO to actively pursue the PD post for keeps.

Meanwhile, ROB MORRIS is actively looking into some new opportunities. Touch base with him at (612) 963-6520 or robmorris1222@gmail.com.