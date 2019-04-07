Miguel Drops New Spanish-Language Te Lo Dije EP

Miguel has released a new Spanish-language EP. Te Lo Dije includes Spanish versions of five tracks from 2017’s War & Leisure: “Criminal,” “Banana Clip,” “Sky Walker,” and “Told You So” (retitled “Te Lo Dije”). It also includes “Caramelo Duro,” a Kali Uchis duet that was already sung almost entirely in Spanish. Listen to Miguel’s new EP below.

In 2017, Miguel sang in Spanish and English on “Remember Me (Dúo)” from Pixar’s Coco. He also performed the song at the 2018 Academy Awards with Gael García Bernal and Natalia LaFourcade. Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez earned the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Remember Me (Dúo).”