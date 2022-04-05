Mighty Mystic Due releases New Single “Goshen” Today!

For over 20 years, multi-talented Reggae artist, Mighty Mystic has masterfully managed to hold firm to his Jamaican roots while coining his own identifiable sound “HARD ROOTS’ by adding elements of Hip Hop and Rock to the Roots Reggae sound. On the eve of releasing his 5th studio album, Mighty Mystic announces the new song “Goshen” out today and available everywhere you stream music. Save and download here: https://smarturl.it/GoshenMightyMystic

With “Goshen,” Mighty Mystic takes the listener back to his childhood and his hometown. He comments, “Goshen is the community in St Elizabeth where I was born. It’s a farming town with lots of history and mysticism.” He continues, “The new song is hard hitting and catchy!”

The new single is the second release from the forthcoming album Giant. The new album came to fruition at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when Mighty Mystic was spending lots of time at home like the rest of the world. During this year of uncertainty, he spent his time rifling through old musings, notes and tape recordings filled with ideas and songs. Steeped in Mystic’s HARD ROOTS sound, the 13 songs on Giant brings this multi-talented musician’s genre bending styles center stage.

Included on the new album is the recently released hard-hitting single titled “Far From Jamaica” featuring Reggae icon Sizzla Kalonji and Tyler Loyal. It has a message that calls attention to a deeper conversation about Jamaicans living abroad working in harsh conditions to provide for their family back home in Jamaica. Listen here: https://youtu.be/iO81_-wQk1o. Another stand out, “King me Now,” embraces the HARD ROOTS sound with Hard Rock, Dub, and Jam blended elements.

When it came time to name the album Mystic looked to the title track. “Giant” is a simple yet catchy track about Mystic’s mom, and a tribute to all single mothers in the world. Giant was recorded late 2020 through Spring of 2021 at Maritime Music Studio in Peabody MA with Tim Phillips at the helm. Mystic’s vocals were recorded by Jared Hancock at Surefire Creative Studios in Lowell, MA. And additional recording and tracking were done by Tim at Phillips Sound Studios. This album marks the 2nd time Mystic has worked with the young and super talented Tim Phillips.

Mighty Mystic is a Globally respected and sought-after artist on the reggae scene. His brand of “HARD ROOTS” with his high energy stage performance has been a magnet for the enthusiastic reggae fan base. He has managed to hold firm to his Jamaican roots while adding elements of Hip Hop and Rock giving Mystic his own identifiable sound. To date Mystic has released 4 top 10 charting albums (Wake up the World in 2010, Concrete World in 2014, The Art of Balance in 2016 & Enter the Mystic in 2019). A dozen chart topping singles and thousands of radio plays!

Since his early days of performing at school talent shows Mystic has gone on to tour and/or shared the stage with Ziggy Marley, Steel Pulse, Damian Marley, Buju Banton, Stephen Marley, Shaggy, SOJA, Toots and the Maytals, Collie Buddz, Sean Paul, Lee Scratch Perry, Barrington Levy, The Wailers, John Brownʼs Body, Luciano, Third World, Freddie McGregor, Capleton, Badfish, the Dirty Heads and the list goes on and on and on…with over 30 national tours and several international tours. Kicking off 2022 was the announcement of Mighty Mystic’s Hungry Lion tour! The winter tour started in January with packed dates and picked up on March 16th in New York, circling around the New England states before heading straight west! Check out the full tour here.

Reflecting back on the new album Mystic says, “This is my 5th studio album in a 20-year career. I’m going to enjoy this release and all it entails. Not going to rush to do the next one just focus on enjoying the days as they come. If it’s one thing I’ve learned during this pandemic, life is precious and we are all blessed to be here so live a little, love a lot and enjoy life.”

Giant is due out March 18th! Save and Download here: https://smarturl.it/GoshenMightyMystic

“There is truly something for everyone on this album. If you love rock and roll there are two or three heavy rock influenced tracks waiting for you (“King me Now”). If you’re a fan of ballads you will enjoy “Michael”. Pop? Yeah we have that as well in “Giant” and “Nervous.” And off course we have the classic reggae in songs like “Goshen” and “Far from Jamaica”. All you have to do is open your mind and dive in – no swimsuit needed.” – Mighty Mystic

Giant Track Listing

“King me Now” “Far from Jamaica” (feat. Sizzla & Tyler Loyal) “Goshen” “Giant” “Nervous” “Ready for a G” “Michael” (Piano Version) “Elevator” “Champion” “Satellites” “Dream” (feat. MediSun) “Shades of Grey” “Michael” (Remix)

Tour Dates

MAR 16 Cafe Wha New York City, NY

MAR 18 Colony Woodstock, NY

MAR 19 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

Mar 25-26 Reggae Campout 2022 Placerville, CA

MAR 26 The Venice West Los Angeles, CA

MAR 27 The New Parish Oakland, CA

MAR 30 Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT

MAR 31 Sunshine Studios Live Colorado Springs, CO

APR 01 Ute Theater and Events Center Rifle, CO

APR 02 Moxi Theater Greeley, CO

APR 03 The Oriental Theater Denver, CO

More dates tba!

