Mighty Brother’s “Rubia Marionet” Put Listeners In Awe Beyond Art and Love

In the music video, we see a ringmaster (Nick Huster) controlling his troupe and his star, Rubia Marionet (Eris Prescott), with a magically imbued brass lighter. Henchmen and a small menagerie of dancers support the Ringmaster and surround Rubia as her character breaks down and repeatedly glitches out. At the climax, with all his cronies surrounding her, she breaks out of the bonds and slaps the lighter out of the ringmaster’s hand. As she picks it up, the henchmen now run to Rubia’s aid to pull the Ringmaster away, and she ends the show. “Hero watches a puppet show and identifies with the puppet that has no control over her destiny. They also fall in love with her, perhaps”, is said to be the tour d’horizon of ‘Rubia Marionet’. And when asked what inspired the band for the storyline, they replied, “We dreamed of making this music video from the very first demo we made of the song. We shared it with a few dancer friends who got excited about brainstorming a video narrative and making a stylized dance-led music video.” Doing what you genuinely love around the people you love makes art that could touch anyone on any level, indeed.

Mighty Brother started as a songwriting duo in 2015, composed of Nick Huster and Ari Kirkman. Eventually growing to a five-piece indie rock outfit to include band members Jonah Devine Tarver (Saxophone), Quinn Sternberg (Bass), and Nicholas Solnick (Drums), Mighty Brother was quick to carve out two musical successes with Jettison. Reprise. (2015) and The Vibe EP (2017). The band, who describes their sound as groovy and flavorful, has been influenced and inspired by the likes of Grizzly Bear, Radiohead, Bon Iver, The Decemberists, Avett Brothers, Alt-J and several other musical acts. This menagerie of influences led to Mighty Brother’s indie-rock sound that also pays tribute to folk, singer-songwriter, funk, and alternative soundscapes. Having toured the globe on tours spanning from the United States to New Zealand, Mighty Brother performs as if they were actively conversing with the crowd, drawing listeners in for an engaging experience. This energy is translated into their music, proven through the tracks of their double album release The Rabbit. The Owl. (2020). Now, the band is poised for even greater heights with their 2022 return Azimuth (2022).