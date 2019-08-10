Midland’s ‘Cheatin’ Songs’ Is a Throwback Heartbreak Tune

Midland have released a new song titled “Cheatin’ Songs” from their upcoming sophomore album, Let It Roll. The Grammy-nominated trio continue to tease fans with new music as the release of their second album is around the corner.

“Cheatin’ Songs” continues in the band’s traditional country music aesthetic, sounding like a throwback to ’80s country. The mid-tempo song features prominent use of steel guitar (it’s the first instrument that appears on the track), organic drums and twangy electric guitars. “Cheatin’ Songs” also includes a heavy bass, which is especially audible in the intro to the song. This is a welcome addition and pairs well with the lighter maraca sounds in the track’s opening few seconds. County music super producers Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally and Dann Huff balanced each instrument well, so one does not outshine the other. Instead, they come together to form a harmonious and twangy track.

Lead singer Mark Wystrach’s vocals manage to walk the line between relaxed and heartbroken. In “Cheatin’ Songs,” his vocals often remain in his lower register and then expand into his upper register when he emphasizes certain lyrics; for example, “She’s lying with him and she’s lying to me.” His vocal inflections not only convey the heartbreak, but the more relaxed approach helps convey the exasperation in the lyrics. Bandmates Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson’s vocals harmonize with Wystrach’s so well they do not overpower him, allowing his twang to shine through.

The lyrics of Midland’s “Cheatin’ Songs” are in some ways a broad recap of the main themes of past cheating songs, but woven together in a new way.

“She’s bringing back cheatin’ songs / The kinda hurt that gets you singing along / Something circa-1973 / She’s lying with him and she’s lying to me / She’s bringing back diamond rings / Slipped in the pocket of her tight fittin’ jeans / It’s back in fashion doing somebody wrong / She’s bringing back cheatin’ songs,” they sing in the chorus.

“Cheatin’ Songs” is the latest release from Let It Roll, which is due out Aug. 8. Midland have also let fans hear the album’s lead single “Mr. Lonely,” “Put the Hurt On Me” and “Playboys.”