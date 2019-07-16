Midland Unveils New Track “Playboys” Ahead of Sophomore Album Release

Midland continues to deliver on the classic Country vibe that put them on the map with the latest track “Playboys” off their forthcoming sophomore release LET IT ROLL (Big Machine Records), out August 23. Penned by band members Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy and Mark Wystrach alongside GRAMMY®-winning songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, the song is a tip of the hat to the trio’s early years on the road playing honky-tonks.

LET IT ROLL is available now for pre-order here: https://midland.lnk.to/LetItRoll .

“Playboys” follows the release of lead single “Mr. Lonely,” which is quickly climbing the radio charts. The band debuted a rowdy, star-studded music video starring Emmy-winning actor Dennis Quaid as the notorious bachelor and protagonist looking for love in all the wrong places. Additionally, in advance of the album’s launch, they released “Put The Hurt On Me” which showcases their three-part-harmonies and a softer side to the trio.

The Washington Post named Midland’s debut album, ON THE ROCKS, “the year’s best country album” and fans agreed, propelling it to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The New York Times cited their “dangerously honed sense of aesthetics and deadpan sense of humor” that also helped garner GRAMMY nods for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group and Best Country Song, plus a 2018 ACM Awards win as New Duo/Group.

Midland has spent the last two years on the road with George Strait, Tim McGraw and Little Big Town, as well as touring around the globe. They just announced their LET IT ROLL TOUR which kicks off in New York City September 17 and traverses the globe to Australia throughout the fall.

Visit MidlandOfficial.com for additional updates on the headline trek and new music.