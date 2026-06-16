Midland to release new album ‘Stages’

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Country trio Midland are set to release their upcoming album Stages on June 12, a 10-song collection that leans heavily into the traditional sounds that have defined their career. Produced largely by Trent Willmon, the record blends fiddle, pedal steel, and honky-tonk influences rooted in Texas and California country traditions.

The project reflects both the band’s travels and their personal evolution. “We’ve gone so many places and done so many things,” said bassist and vocalist Cameron Duddy. “I think we got to that place in the road where we wanted to pull it all together. The title is really a tribute to all the places where we’ve made our stand, but it’s also about all the phases and stages we’ve been through to get here.”

Frontman Mark Wystrach has described the album as a deeper exploration of the band’s influences, capturing the spirit of dancehall staples and life on the road. From iconic venues like Gruene Hall to Broken Spoke, the songs reflect the places and experiences that have shaped their sound.

Alongside original material, Stages features a rendition of “Drinkin’ Dark Whiskey,” written by Chris Stapleton and previously recorded by The SteelDrivers and Gary Allan. Frontman Mark Wystrach shared that “‘Drinkin’ Dark Whiskey’ is a seminal honky tonk up tempo classic that Stapleton wrote and fine artists like Gary Allan and The SteelDrivers have cut and performed. We liked the song as it provided us with an opportunity to do a bluegrass arrangement on the chorus that really soars! It’s catchy as hell, up tempo and a lot of fun to play and sing.”

Stages will also include “Up In Texas,” co-written with Clint Black, and a collaboration with Mackenzie Carpenter on “I Wish You Would.” Several tracks have already been released ahead of the full project include the aforementioned “Drinkin’ Dark Whiskey,” “Shooting Memories With Tequila,” and “Marlboro Man” (you can see the official video for ‘Marlboro Man’ – HERE).

The release comes during an active touring season for Midland, with performances scheduled across the U.S. and Europe, including a stop at The American Rodeo Semi-Finals at Globe Life Field. Their itinerary includes an appearance at CMA Fest on June 6, followed by shows throughout the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, France, Norway, and Switzerland later in the month.

Stages is available for pre-order – HERE.