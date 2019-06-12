Midland Book Fall 2019 Let It Roll Tour

Midland will hit the the road this fall on a headlining tour to support their upcoming album Let It Roll: the 2019 Let It Roll Tour.

The tour will travel through the United States, kicking off in September. In between headlining tour dates, the band will be supporting Tim McGraw for two shows in Australia, as well as performing at Country 2 Country Festival in Australia.

Venues and supporting acts for the Let It Roll Tour have not yet been announced. Tickets are on sale Friday, June 14, at 10AM local time via Midland’s website. Spotify fans in select markets will receive a special pre-sale code via email on Wednesday, June 12, to gain access to an exclusive pre-sale. Fans who have previously signed up for Midland’s mailing list will be emailed a promo code Monday.

The Let It Roll album will debut ahead of their tour on Aug. 23 from Big Machine Records. Fans can pre-order the album now and receive their first single off the album, “Mr. Lonely,” instantly. The single came with an epic music video featuring Mr. Lonely himself, actor Dennis Quaid.

Midland recently performed the single during CMA Fest at Blake Shelton’s bar Ole Red, which acted as Spotify House during the June event. After the band’s performance, the trio met up with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus to enjoy the duo’s performance of “Old Town Road.”

Sept. 17 — New York, N.Y.

Sept. 20 — Oklahoma City, Okla.

Sept. 25 — Honolulu, Hawaii

Sept. 28 — Sydney, Australia*

Sept. 29 — Brisbane, Australia*

Oct. 4 — Pokolbin, Australia**

Oct. 6 — Melbourne, Australia**

Oct. 11 — Midland, Texas

Oct. 12 — El Paso, Texas

Oct. 17 — Phoenix, Ariz.

Oct. 19 — Tucson, Ariz.

Oct. 24 — Clear Lake, Iowa

Oct.25 — Sioux City, Iowa

Nov. 1 — Salt Lake City, Utah

Nov. 2 — Reno, Nev.

Nov. 7 — Madison, Wisc.

Nov. 8 — Indianapolis, Ind.

Nov. 9 — Fort Wayne, Ind.

* C2C Festival Dates

** Support for Tim McGraw