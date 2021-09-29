Micki Balder Chronicles Loneliness in New Single

Micki Balder debuts her new single “Lonely” on September 2 ahead of her highly anticipated EP, releasing later this fall. “Lonely” was written while in what Balder refers to as “the throes of misery that is dating.” Having written several songs with consistent themes of heartbreak and frustration, Balder was beginning to feel as if she was stuck in an endless cycle… until a funky strum pattern opened up a new place of songwriting within her. The light-hearted track moves away from Balder’s folk tendencies with lyrics that reflect what she wishes someone would sing to her to melt all her frustrations away. “I think we all get a little bogged down by the sad and lonely parts of life sometimes, and this song was just about crafting a version of hope that worked for the moment, just to get through it,” says Balder. The burgeoning artist goes on to describe the single as riding a line of “hopeful melancholy” – a trait found in much of her previous catalog as well. “Lonely” is the first tease to Balder’s upcoming EP and will be available on all major platforms on September 2nd.