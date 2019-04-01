Mick Jagger to Undergo Heart Valve Replacement Surgery

The Rolling Stones recently announced a tour postponement so that Mick Jagger can recover from medical treatment. Today (April 1), it’s been revealed that Jagger will undergo heart valve replacement surgery, according to Rolling Stone, Drudge Report, and Page Six. Jagger “is expected to a make a full recovery,” Drudge reports. Pitchfork has contacted representatives for the Rolling Stones.

In a statement accompanying the initial postponement news, Mick Jagger said, “I hate letting our fans down and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.” The band had been scheduled to play North American shows in April, May, and June as part of its “No Filter Tour.”