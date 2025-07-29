Michelle Núñez Unlocks Her Diary in Debut Single “Making The Most Of It”

Michelle Núñez has released her debut cinematic ballad, “making the most of it,” a poignant reflection on loss and emotional endurance. The track explores the fragile act of holding steady amid the wreckage of a past life now preserved only in memory. Having lost the piece of the puzzle that made her once complete, Núñez discovers meaning through the debris, taking accountability for her actions through an ambient tone alongside lyrics laced with sentimental truth. She highlights the unique nature of being an individual with her alluring-conversationalist sonic landscape and “drifting through a slow motion dream” melody. “making the most of it” is now available to stream and download on all worldwide platforms.

Michelle Núñez’s debut single immerses audiences into the pages of her diary, vulnerably opening up about the struggles that come with hearing the faint echo of what was. With her captivating voice and ethereal tonal soundscape featuring catchy drum beats and softly-acoustic instrumentals, Núñez utilizes the track as an honest dialogue with herself. “This track came out of wrestling with absence,” she explains. “The way someone can still haunt a space, a memory, a version of yourself you can’t get back. It’s about standing in the ruins of something you loved, admitting your role in the unraveling, and still choosing to believe there’s meaning in the mess.” Rooted in growth, acceptance, and introspection, Núñez reveals about the track, “It’s fragile, but bold, part ballad, part internal monologue, like a whisper to the past that never quite left you.” While she writes songs as a way to process and move through life and the world, Núñez creates music that stirs the soul for audiences with its deeper meanings and engaging sound, leaving them with the notion that they have an inherent right to speak their truth. Finding meaning and direction in life, she emphasizes, “All of my music is a sort of love letter to life and my late baby sister.” “making the most of it,” written by Michelle Núñez and produced by Yoosuf Blake, serves as Núñez’s first single, allowing her to spread and share art through love, creating and writing stories that celebrate the intricacy of the human experience.

As a Los Angeles-based Afro-Dominican multidisciplinary artist whose work spans film, television, theater, music, writing, and poetry, Michelle Núñez’s music blends raw vulnerability with cinematic imagery. Raised in a military family and shaped by a nomadic upbringing across the U.S. and abroad, Núñez finds stability in creativity, where her songwriting reflects the inner world of someone who’s constantly evolving, unafraid of emotional depth, spiritual questioning, or the quiet courage it takes to keep going. Her mature singing and songwriting abilities can be attributed to her time experiencing life in different corners of the world, allowing her to become a storyteller at heart. Known for her emotionally grounded performances on screen and stage, Núñez brings the same narrative sensitivity to her music. Her breakout role as Zane on Tyler Perry’s hit series Ruthless put her on the radar as a compelling screen presence, while her work opposite Tony-nominated Phillipa Soo in Ryan Murphy’s Doctor Odyssey showcased her dynamic range. She has appeared in the films God’s Waiting Room, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and Nerve for Monster Energy TV starring Olympic silver medalist Colby Stevenson, and recently recurred on ABC’s The Rookie: Feds opposite Emmy-winner Niecy Nash.

Núñez’s voice has resonated across mediums, from leading roles in the regional premiere of the Broadway hit Seminar to lending her voice to Sumo Girl, the Supersonic Pod Comics weekly podcast series, her creative work has always centered on authenticity and emotional truth. Her music is no exception.

Dedicated to her craft, Núñez approaches songwriting the same way she approaches acting: with heartfelt integrity and a desire to uplift, provoke, and heal. Núñez is a rising force in the music scene with her well-rounded heartfelt lyricism and dynamic vocal prowess to show audiences her authentic self while also getting them to think.

The magnetic trance of “making the most of it” portrays the talent of Michelle Núñez, acting as a steady guide through life’s quiet reckonings, piecing together the broken parts to a once-glued-together reality. Núñez promotes a sonic quality that lives in the space between pain and hope, showcasing her ability to write and highlights themes that strike a powerful chord, emphasizing, “Being human hurts… but it’s also beautiful. And I just hope I can make the most of it.” Stream the single on all platforms worldwide now, and check out Michelle Núñez on Instagram @MicheelleNunez.