Michelle Núñez Creates A Coastal Anthem Describing The Tether Between An Individual And Their Home In “California, Home”

Michelle Núñez captures hearts with her evocative vocals and nature-infused instrumentation in her latest single, “california, home.” A grounded reflection on the transformative power of place, the song explores the emotional pull between the longing for home and the bittersweet act of leaving loved ones behind. Now streaming on all major platforms, “california, home” offers a compelling introduction to Michelle Núnez’s sound and emerging artistry.

Leading with soaring vocals and depicted descriptions of the California coastline, Núñez sets the scene, singing, “Standing waist deep in the ocean’s embrace, Healing flows all around me, washing pain away.” This soulful summer ballad emphasizes the message of choosing freedom and staying afloat in constant change. Written by Nuñez and produced by Yoosuf Blake, “california, home” invites listeners to reflect on life-altering choices and the realities of following their dreams. “This song lives in the tension between freedom and homesickness, between becoming your own person and missing the people who made you…It’s a love letter to California and a whisper of longing for my family on the other side of the country, who I left to live out my art,” says Núñez. Finding a new home to call your own is a daunting reality for many. With soothing instrumentals and reminders of sand in your hair and prayer in your bones, this song is an anchor for anyone experiencing a similar journey.

Michelle Núñez is a Los Angeles-based, Afro-Dominican multidisciplinary artist with work spanning from film, television, theater, music, and poetry. Beginning her music journey with lead single “making the most of it,” she blends raw vulnerability with unique cinematic imagery. Her upbringing in a nomadic military family, moving between New York, Germany, Washington, Texas, and Florida, shaped her into the artist she is today. She found stability in creativity, and her songwriting reflects the inner world of someone constantly evolving, unafraid of emotional depth, spiritual questioning, or the quiet courage it takes to keep going. Her mature singing and songwriting allow her to explore and nurture her storytelling. As a multi-faceted talent in the entertainment industry, Núñez is known for her breakout role as Zane on Tyler Perry’s critically acclaimed series Ruthless. Her acting career includes stage work in the regional premiere of the Broadway play Seminar and TV appearances on ABC’s The Rookie: Feds opposite Niecy Nash, and Ryan Murphy’s Doctor Odyssey alongside Phillipa Soo. Núñez is also a veteran of the Tampa Bay Theatre Festival and the Tampa International Fringe Festival. She has starred in multiple films, including God’s Waiting Room (Tribeca) and Nerve for Monster Energy TV with Olympic silver medalist Colby Stevenson. Dedicated to her craft, Núñez approaches songwriting the same way she approaches acting: with heartfelt integrity and a desire to uplift, provoke, and heal. Her debut single “making the most of it” garnered praise from Melodic Magazine, Kings of A&R, and FEMMUSIC.

With immense talent and a genuine excitement for creation, Michelle Núñez steps effortlessly into her music career. Her single “california, home” offers an introspective look at the emotions that come with change and growing older. Stream the song now on all platforms, and follow Michelle Núñez on Instagram @MicheelleNunez for updates on her upcoming releases.