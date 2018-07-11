Michelle Grubshtein Joins Sun Broadcast Group As National Account Manager

MICHELLE GRUBSHTEIN has been named National Account Manager for SUN BROADCAST GROUP. In this role, she will work with the sales department focused on products including SHAZAM FOR RADIO, “THE HIT LIST WITH FITZ,” “COUNTRY FRIED MIX WITH DJ SINISTER,” SUN SELECT RADAR, SUN LATINO NETWORKS, and many others. GRUBSHTEIN’s experience includes working with ORION WORLDWIDE as a Broadcast Negotiator, and most recently as Account Manager at SHAREABLEE. GRUBSHTEIN began working MONDAY (7/9) from the company’s NEW YORK CITY office.

“MICHELLE is a very important addition to our SBG and SHAZAM FOR RADIO sales team,” said SUN BROADCAST GROUP COO JULIO APONTE. “Her experience on both the agency and vendor side of our business, while dealing with broadcast and digital opportunities, makes her the ideal candidate to represent us in a 360-degree approach. We are thrilled to have her join our SBG family!” Added GRUBSHTEIN, “I am honored to be part of such an innovative company and group of people. The atmosphere is very exciting and upbeat. Great things are happening at SUN BROADCAST GROUP, and I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for us!”