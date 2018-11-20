Michale Graves Brings His ‘Course Of Empire’ Tour To Europe In 2019

Iconic punk-rocker Michale Graves, who once fronted one of the world’s most legendary punk bands of all time, The Misfits, is excited to announce his return to Europe in 2019. Continuing his Course of Empire tour, which produced multiple sold-out shows throughout North America this year, Graves and his band will embark on a run of 55 shows in only 58 days, marching their way through 16 European countries. Kicking off on January 4 in Gdansk, Poland, Graves will bring his powerful and intense live experience to his European fans with tour support from The Crimson Ghosts (Jan.4-16), Noise Pollution (Jan. 17-Feb. 1), Witches of Doom (Feb.18-27), & Acid Muffin (Feb. 28-Mar. 3).

Graves will continue his international trek by making a return to the land down-under, headlining a pair of Australian shows in both Melbourne (Dec. 8) and Sydney (Dec. 9) next month.

“I am really looking forward to another opportunity to blow people’s minds across Europe again,” says Graves. “Plus, I can’t wait to make my return to Australia, for the first time since 2009, when I was on tour with Marky Ramone’s Blitz Krieg! I’m eager to share the passion and intensity of my performances with all my fans around the world, and to connect with them on a personal level!”

On December 15, Graves will play a Christmas acoustic show with Bad Mothers and Ike’s Wasted World at The Hangar On The Hudson, in Troy, New York. Graves will donate the proceeds from the show to the Dancing Horse Farm in Windham, N.Y., to support the formation of a new veterans program which will fund horseback riding getaways for veterans suffering from combat-related PTSD. Additionally, the show will take donations of non-perishable food items for the local food pantries in the area.

December 28-30, Michale will play in the 2nd Annual Zander Cup Men’s League Ice Hockey Tournament, raising funds for the The Zander Foundation, a youth support charity. Then, on December 30, he will play an acoustic show at 5:00 pm ET, at Plymouth State Ice Arena in Holderness, N.H.

Michale Graves entered the music scene as lead singer of The Misfits and was on a number of their hit albums including American Psycho, and Famous Monsters. He also wrote the hits “Scream,” “American Psycho,” “Saturday Night,” “Shining,” and “Witch Hunt.”

He has released a series of solo albums including Vagabond, Lost Skeleton Returns, Supernatural, Wanderer, Zombies Unite, Drifter, and Revenge of the Zombies. Always evolving as an artist, Michale has performed within several genres as fans followed his instantly recognizable voice across five continents.

Graves has also appeared in many acclaimed film projects including Bruiser, Campfire Stories and notably starring in Perkins 14.

While entertainment is at the heart of who he is as a performer, Graves is also a social and pop-culture media thought leader who has hosted, as well as appeared on numerous broadcast and print media worldwide, while continuing to develop his own voice offstage. Graves will always continue to seek new ways to innovate the industry, promote well-being, and uplift the individuals through art and entertainment.

For more information about Michale Graves, please visit: www.officialmichalegraves.com

Michale Graves On Tour:

NOV 21 Hell at The Masquerade / Atlanta, Ga.

NOV 23 The Hideaway / Johnson City, Tenn.

NOV 24 Cosmic Pete’s / Parkersburg, W.V.

NOV 25 Uptown Pinball / Martinsville, Va.

NOV 29 Broken Goblet Brewery / Bristol, Pa.

NOV 30 Revolution Bar & Music Hall / Amityville, N.Y.

DEC 08 Cherry Bar / Melbourne, AUS

DEC 09 Frankie’s Plaza / Sydney, AUS

DEC 15 The Hangar On The Hudson / Troy, N.Y.

JAN 04 Protokultura / Gdansk, POL

JAN 05 Hydrozagadka / Warsaw, POL

JAN 06 Zet Pe Te / Krakow, POL

JAN 07 Collosseum / Kosice, SVK

JAN 08 Form Space / Cluj Napoca, ROM

JAN 09 Quantic Club / Bucharest, ROM

JAN 10 Robot / Budapest, HUN

JAN 11 Barrack Club / Ostrava, CZE

JAN 12 Futurum / Prague, CZE

JAN 13 Z-Bau / Nuremberg, GER

JAN 14 MTC / Cologne, GER

JAN 15 Musikbunker / Aachen, GER

JAN 16 Elpee / Deinze, BEL

JAN 17 The Underworld / London, UK

JAN 18 Cobblestones / Bridgwater, UK

JAN 19 Hangar 18 / Swansea, UK

JAN 20 Rebellion / Manchester, UK

JAN 21 Audio / Glasgow, UK

JAN 22 The Assembly / Aberdeen, UK

JAN 23 Bannermans Bar / Edinburgh, UK

JAN 24 PJ Malloys / Dunfermline, UK

JAN 25 Voodoos / Belfast, UK

JAN 26 Voodoo Lounge / Dublin, EI

JAN 28 The Old Fire Station / Bournemouth, UK

JAN 29 Phase 1 / Liverpool, UK

JAN 30 The Mulberry Tavern / Sheffield, UK

JAN 31 The Square Centre Arts / Nottingham, UK

FEB 01 Underground / Stoke, UK

FEB 03 Atleier Des Moles / Montbeliard, FRA

FEB 05 MJC O Totem / Lyon, FRA

FEB 06 Secret Place / Montpellier, FRA

FEB 07 Sala Lopez / Zargoza, SPA

FEB 08 Estraperlo Club / Barcelona, SPA

FEB 09 Sala Lopez / Valencia, SPA

FEB 10 RCA Club / Lisboa, POR

FEB 11 Sala Mardigrass / Corunya, SPA

FEB 12 Lata De Zinc / Oviedo, SPA

FEB 13 Gruta 77 / Madrid, SPA

FEB 14 Sala Jimmy Jazz / Vitoria, SPA

FEB 15 Kulturfabrik / Lyss, SUI

FEB 16 Officine Sonore / Vercelli, ITA

FEB 17 Druso / Ranica, ITA

FEB 18 Feierwerk / Munich, GER

FEB 19 Viper Room / Vienna, AUT

FEB 20 Goldmarks / Stuttgart, GER

FEB 21 Cafe Central / Weinheim, GER

FEB 22 Don’t Panic / Essen, GER

FEB 23 Alte Zuckerfabrik / Rostock, GER

FEB 24 Iduna / Drachten, NLD

FEB 25 Magasin4 / Brussels, BEL

FEB 26 Baroeg / Rotterdam, NLD

FEB 27 Dynamo / Eindhoven, NLD

FEB 28 Logo / Hamburg, GER

MAR 01 Bastard Club / Osnabruck, GER

MAR 02 Lido / Berlin, GER

For a complete tour schedule, click here.