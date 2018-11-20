Michale Graves Brings His ‘Course Of Empire’ Tour To Europe In 2019
Iconic punk-rocker Michale Graves, who once fronted one of the world’s most legendary punk bands of all time, The Misfits, is excited to announce his return to Europe in 2019. Continuing his Course of Empire tour, which produced multiple sold-out shows throughout North America this year, Graves and his band will embark on a run of 55 shows in only 58 days, marching their way through 16 European countries. Kicking off on January 4 in Gdansk, Poland, Graves will bring his powerful and intense live experience to his European fans with tour support from The Crimson Ghosts (Jan.4-16), Noise Pollution (Jan. 17-Feb. 1), Witches of Doom (Feb.18-27), & Acid Muffin (Feb. 28-Mar. 3).
Graves will continue his international trek by making a return to the land down-under, headlining a pair of Australian shows in both Melbourne (Dec. 8) and Sydney (Dec. 9) next month.
“I am really looking forward to another opportunity to blow people’s minds across Europe again,” says Graves. “Plus, I can’t wait to make my return to Australia, for the first time since 2009, when I was on tour with Marky Ramone’s Blitz Krieg! I’m eager to share the passion and intensity of my performances with all my fans around the world, and to connect with them on a personal level!”
On December 15, Graves will play a Christmas acoustic show with Bad Mothers and Ike’s Wasted World at The Hangar On The Hudson, in Troy, New York. Graves will donate the proceeds from the show to the Dancing Horse Farm in Windham, N.Y., to support the formation of a new veterans program which will fund horseback riding getaways for veterans suffering from combat-related PTSD. Additionally, the show will take donations of non-perishable food items for the local food pantries in the area.
December 28-30, Michale will play in the 2nd Annual Zander Cup Men’s League Ice Hockey Tournament, raising funds for the The Zander Foundation, a youth support charity. Then, on December 30, he will play an acoustic show at 5:00 pm ET, at Plymouth State Ice Arena in Holderness, N.H.
Michale Graves entered the music scene as lead singer of The Misfits and was on a number of their hit albums including American Psycho, and Famous Monsters. He also wrote the hits “Scream,” “American Psycho,” “Saturday Night,” “Shining,” and “Witch Hunt.”
He has released a series of solo albums including Vagabond, Lost Skeleton Returns, Supernatural, Wanderer, Zombies Unite, Drifter, and Revenge of the Zombies. Always evolving as an artist, Michale has performed within several genres as fans followed his instantly recognizable voice across five continents.
Graves has also appeared in many acclaimed film projects including Bruiser, Campfire Stories and notably starring in Perkins 14.
While entertainment is at the heart of who he is as a performer, Graves is also a social and pop-culture media thought leader who has hosted, as well as appeared on numerous broadcast and print media worldwide, while continuing to develop his own voice offstage. Graves will always continue to seek new ways to innovate the industry, promote well-being, and uplift the individuals through art and entertainment.
For more information about Michale Graves, please visit: www.officialmichalegraves.com
Michale Graves On Tour:
NOV 21 Hell at The Masquerade / Atlanta, Ga.
NOV 23 The Hideaway / Johnson City, Tenn.
NOV 24 Cosmic Pete’s / Parkersburg, W.V.
NOV 25 Uptown Pinball / Martinsville, Va.
NOV 29 Broken Goblet Brewery / Bristol, Pa.
NOV 30 Revolution Bar & Music Hall / Amityville, N.Y.
DEC 08 Cherry Bar / Melbourne, AUS
DEC 09 Frankie’s Plaza / Sydney, AUS
DEC 15 The Hangar On The Hudson / Troy, N.Y.
JAN 04 Protokultura / Gdansk, POL
JAN 05 Hydrozagadka / Warsaw, POL
JAN 06 Zet Pe Te / Krakow, POL
JAN 07 Collosseum / Kosice, SVK
JAN 08 Form Space / Cluj Napoca, ROM
JAN 09 Quantic Club / Bucharest, ROM
JAN 10 Robot / Budapest, HUN
JAN 11 Barrack Club / Ostrava, CZE
JAN 12 Futurum / Prague, CZE
JAN 13 Z-Bau / Nuremberg, GER
JAN 14 MTC / Cologne, GER
JAN 15 Musikbunker / Aachen, GER
JAN 16 Elpee / Deinze, BEL
JAN 17 The Underworld / London, UK
JAN 18 Cobblestones / Bridgwater, UK
JAN 19 Hangar 18 / Swansea, UK
JAN 20 Rebellion / Manchester, UK
JAN 21 Audio / Glasgow, UK
JAN 22 The Assembly / Aberdeen, UK
JAN 23 Bannermans Bar / Edinburgh, UK
JAN 24 PJ Malloys / Dunfermline, UK
JAN 25 Voodoos / Belfast, UK
JAN 26 Voodoo Lounge / Dublin, EI
JAN 28 The Old Fire Station / Bournemouth, UK
JAN 29 Phase 1 / Liverpool, UK
JAN 30 The Mulberry Tavern / Sheffield, UK
JAN 31 The Square Centre Arts / Nottingham, UK
FEB 01 Underground / Stoke, UK
FEB 03 Atleier Des Moles / Montbeliard, FRA
FEB 05 MJC O Totem / Lyon, FRA
FEB 06 Secret Place / Montpellier, FRA
FEB 07 Sala Lopez / Zargoza, SPA
FEB 08 Estraperlo Club / Barcelona, SPA
FEB 09 Sala Lopez / Valencia, SPA
FEB 10 RCA Club / Lisboa, POR
FEB 11 Sala Mardigrass / Corunya, SPA
FEB 12 Lata De Zinc / Oviedo, SPA
FEB 13 Gruta 77 / Madrid, SPA
FEB 14 Sala Jimmy Jazz / Vitoria, SPA
FEB 15 Kulturfabrik / Lyss, SUI
FEB 16 Officine Sonore / Vercelli, ITA
FEB 17 Druso / Ranica, ITA
FEB 18 Feierwerk / Munich, GER
FEB 19 Viper Room / Vienna, AUT
FEB 20 Goldmarks / Stuttgart, GER
FEB 21 Cafe Central / Weinheim, GER
FEB 22 Don’t Panic / Essen, GER
FEB 23 Alte Zuckerfabrik / Rostock, GER
FEB 24 Iduna / Drachten, NLD
FEB 25 Magasin4 / Brussels, BEL
FEB 26 Baroeg / Rotterdam, NLD
FEB 27 Dynamo / Eindhoven, NLD
FEB 28 Logo / Hamburg, GER
MAR 01 Bastard Club / Osnabruck, GER
MAR 02 Lido / Berlin, GER
About Michale Graves:
Michale Graves kicked in the door of the music scene in 1995 as the lead singer and songwriter of one of the most legendary punk rock bands of all time, The Misfits. For nearly two decades Michale Graves has been entertaining, influencing and informing a growing audience world-wide. His journey as an artist has ignited a passion. A passion that motivates his desire to reach out, create a dialogue, and build a platform to discuss and interact on pop-culture, people, and the world around us. Driven by the pursuit of quality and harmony in everything that he is involved in, Michale travels the world and looks into the eyes and hearts of tens of thousands of fans.