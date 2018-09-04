Michael Yo To Host Show For SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio

Comic and radio and TV personality MICHAEL YO will host a new two-hour daily talk show for SIRIUSXM’s ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY RADIO channel, airing weekdays 11a-1p (ET) beginning TODAY (9/4). Featured guests during the first week include ROSE BYRNE, TOPHER GRACE, ROB RIGGLE and DEREK HOUGH, among others.

YO, who also hosts “HITS 1 HOLLYWOOD” with TONY FLY and SYMON on Top 40 SIRIUSXM HITS 1, said, “I’m so excited to join ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY RADIO as SIRIUSXM reaches a record level of subscribers. Also thrilled to break down all things pop culture and add my comedic touch for listeners on channel 105. Laughing but all SIRIUS!”