Michael Ray To Headline ‘Pickin’ For A Purpose’ Benefiting Wrigley Cares

Pickin’ For A Purpose

WARNER BROS./WEA artist MICHAEL RAY will kick off the ninth annual edition of WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s concert series, “PICKIN’ ON THE PATIO,” with a special edition — “PICKIN’ FOR A PURPOSE.” The event will be held THURSDAY, MAY 31st at the WARNER BROS. STUDIO parking lot located at 21 Music Square East in NASHVILLE; doors will open at 5p (CT), and RAY’s performance will begin at 6p (CT). “PICKIN’ FOR A PURPOSE” will benefit WRIGLEY CARES, a charitable initiative that provides financial and medical support for rescue animals, service pets, and more. The event will also celebrate the release of RAY’s album, “AMOS,” which streets the following day on FRIDAY, JUNE 1st.

Guests of all ages are welcome to the special “PICKIN’ FOR A PURPOSE” show and are encouraged to bring dog food and supply donations from the charity’s wish list. Additionally, in the spirit of the event, puppies will be available for adoption on-site at the event, and attendees are welcome to bring their own pets, as well.