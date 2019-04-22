Michael Ray Set To Launch Highly Anticipated New Single “Her World Or Mine”

Michael Ray may be on the highest of highs after an incredible year of sold-out shows, a No. 1 single and traveling around the world performing for fans, however, he’s no stranger to heartbreak as he shares a thoughtful and honest perspective about love and loss in his latest single “Her World Or Mine.”

Ray’s fourth single is the emotional centerpiece of his sophomore album Amos and starkly contrasts the carefree theme and upbeat sound of his recent No.1 hit, “One That Got Away.” His relatable ballad examines both sides of a breakup and how painful moving on can be. The heartbreak expressed in “Her World Or Mine,” Ray says, “is the reason I got into country music.”

“When we added ‘Her World or Mine’ to our live show last year, the response was immediate and now every night on the road the crowd sings it back to us,” shares Ray. “I think it has resonated so strongly with fans because no matter which side you are on…the one who has moved on or the one who is hanging on…everyone has been there at some point in their life, they see themselves in this song. I certainly do.”

One of us still has our picture taped up on the dash

One of us took that one from Mexico, threw it in the trash

One of us don’t even notice

When the radio plays that song

One of us breaks down and has to pull over

Whenever it comes on

No there ain’t no in between

When it comes to her and me

One of us moved on, one of us got stuck

One of us is drinkin’ just for fun

One of us is drinkin’ to get drunk

One of us sleeps good

One of us hates to face the night

Just depends if you’re talkin’ about

Her world or mine

The emotional song was written by Brett Beavers, Jamie Paulin and Travis Denning and produced by Scott Hendricks. The track has been described as a “poignant ballad” by Rolling Stone while People proclaims, “Michael Ray finds a new kind of coolness … by being more vulnerable.”

Ray is currently on the road continuing his popular Nineteen Tour, which includes festival appearances at Tortuga Music Festival, Stagecoach and Country Thunder. Michael will join Brantley Gilbert on his 2019 tour Not Like Us.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Wednesday, April. 24 – Club Rodeo – San Jose, Calif.

Saturday, April. 27 – Stagecoach – Indio, Calif.

Thursday, June 13 – Headwaters Country Jam – Three Forks, Mont.

Friday, June 14 – Country Jam – Mack, Colo.

Sunday, June 16 – Tailgate N’ Tallboys – Peoria, Ill.

*Thursday, June 20 –Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, Ohio

Friday, June 21 – Country Stampede – Manhattan, Kan.

Friday, July 12 – Hodag Country Festival – Rhinelander, Wis.

Thursday, July 18 – Country Thunder – Twin Lakes, Wis.

Sunday, July 21 – Faster Horses Festival – Brooklyn, N.Y.

Thursday, Aug. 1 – Yamhill County Fair – McMinnville, Ore.

Sunday, Aug. 4 – Sunfest Country Music Festival – Lake Cowichan, B.C., Canada

*Thursday, Aug. 22–Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion – Bangor, Maine

*Friday, Aug. 23–Bank of New Hampshire Amp. – Gilford, New Hampshire

*Saturday, Aug. 24–Xfinity Theater – Hartford, Connecticut

*Friday, Aug. 30–Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, New York

*Saturday, Aug. 31–KeyBank Pavilion – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

*Friday, Sept. 20 –Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, Missouri

*Saturday, Sept. 21–Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center – Indianapolis, Indiana

*Friday, Sept. 27–Daily’s Place – Jacksonville, Florida

*Saturday, Sept. 28–MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp. – Tampa, Florida

*Thursday, Oct. 10 – Ameris Bank Amphitheater – Alpharetta, Georgia

*Friday, Oct. 11– PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

Dates marked with an asterisk (*) are Brantley Gilbert’s Not Like Us tour that feature Michael Ray.