Michael Ray Reveals “One That Got Away” Music Video

“Real Miami. Five min. Alley door.” Those cryptic six words from a mysterious and alluring stranger lead country star Michael Ray out the side door of a crowded, South Beach tourist trap and straight into the heart of Miami in the new music video for his current single, “One That Got Away.”

The video opens with a montage of colors, lights and sounds, depicting a story of a tired tourist who thinks he’s seen it all until an unlikely companion shows him there’s more to Miami than the flash of South Beach.

“We wanted to treat Miami as its own character in this video because we felt that this city really had a personality and an energy of its own — reminiscent of the energy I feel on stage night-after-night, city-after-city when we play this song live,” Ray shares about the video directed by Sean Hagwell. “I also wanted to get outside of my comfort zone. So, we flew down to Miami and what you see in this video was really us –experiencing all these things together; really just being in the moment.”

“One That Got Away” features a cast of Miami locals who led to its authenticity.

Penned by Nashville hit-makers Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Jesse Frasure, “One That Got Away” has become a fan-favorite on tour, quickly becoming a staple in Ray’s live sets and climbing the Country radio charts.With its singalong chorus, the track that MusicRow calls a “bouncy, mid-tempo outing with loads of hooks” takes a fun and carefree look at a relationship with a person that might be a little out of your league.

Ray recently performed the song on Good Morning America and continues to bring it to fair and festival crowds across the nation. The track is one of 11 featured on his sophomore album, Amos, which debuted in the Top 3 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart upon its release this June.

This fall, Ray hits the road playing direct support to Old Dominion on their Happy Endings World Tour. For tour dates and more information, visit michaelraymusic.com.