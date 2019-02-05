Michael Ray Books Worldwide Nineteen Tour
Michael Ray is jetting off on an expansive world tour. Dubbed the Nineteen Tour, Ray will travel across the globe on the 29-date tour that marks his first trek in the U.K.
The “Think a Little Less” hitmaker is set to visit a series of festivals during the tour that spans the course of six months, as well as headline dates in clubs across the U.S. The Nineteen Tour sees him performing a three-night stay at C2C Festival in Europe and four nights in Brisbane, Australia, for the international country festival CMC Rocks. Stagecoach Festival in California, Tortuga Music Festival in Florida and Faster Horses Festival in New York anchor his festival dates in the U.S. As for local venues, Ray will hit markets in Washington, D.C., Indianapolis and San Jose, including a performance at Joe’s Live in Chicago. Stops at Country Stampede, Country Jam and Country Thunder round out the tour.
Ray is well-prepared for such a trek, as he spent much of 2018 on the road opening for Old Dominion. He’ll join them again on the upcoming Make it Sweet Tour, which brings the band and opening acts to amphitheaters and arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada. Ray will open for the band on April 10 and 11 at the Casper Events Center in Wyoming and at the Budweiser Events Center in Colorado, respectively. The Nineteen Tour launches on Feb. 21 at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. and continues through Aug. 4 where it wraps at Sunfest Country Music Festival in Canada.
The “Kiss You in the Morning” singer reached a series of milestones in 2018, including the release of his sophomore album Amos and his engagement to fellow country star Carly Pearce. Ray popped the question just before Christmas during a beach vacation in Mexico. “It’s just easy,” Pearce tells Taste of Country about her fiancee. “He completely makes who I am and the parts of me that make me Carly shine, and I’ve never experienced that before.”
Michael Ray’s 2019 Nineteen Tour Dates:
Feb. 21 – Washington, D.C @ The 9:30 Club
Feb. 22 – Jordan, N.Y. @ Kegs Canal Side Indoor
Feb. 23 – Mt. Laurel, N.J. @ Prospectors
Feb. 28 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live
March 1 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon
March 2 – Rootstown, Ohio @ The Dusty Armadillo
March 8 – Glasgow, U.K.@ C2C: The SSE Hydro
March 9 – London, U.K. @ C2C: The O2
March 10 – London, U.K. @ C2C: The O2
March 14 – Brisbane, Australia @ CMC Rocks 2019
March15 – Brisbane, Australia @ CMC Rocks 2019
March 16 – Brisbane, Australia @ CMC Rocks 2019
March 17 – Brisbane, Australia @ CMC Rocks 2019
March 24 – Navarre, Fla. @ Juana Pagodas and Sailors’ Grill
March 30 – New Port Richey, Fla. @ Chasco Fiesta 2019: Sims Park Ampitheatre
April 10 – Casper, Wy. @ Casper Events Center
April 11 – Loveland, Co. @ Budweiser Events Center
April 14 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival 2019
April 24 – San Jose, Calif. @ Club Rodeo
April 27 – Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach
June 13 – Three Fork, Mont. @ Headwaters Country Jam
June 14 – Mack, Colo. @ Country Jam
June 16 – Peoria, Ill. @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys
June 21 – Manhattan, Kan. @ Country Stampede
July 12 – Rhinelander, Wis. @ Hodag Country Festival
July 18 – Twin Lake, Wis. @ Country Thunder
July 21 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Faster Horses Festival
Aug. 1 – McMinnville, Ore. @ Yamhill County Fair
Aug. 4 – Lake Cowichan, BC., Canada @ Sunfest Country Music Festival