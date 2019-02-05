Michael Ray Books Worldwide Nineteen Tour

Michael Ray is jetting off on an expansive world tour. Dubbed the Nineteen Tour, Ray will travel across the globe on the 29-date tour that marks his first trek in the U.K.

The “Think a Little Less” hitmaker is set to visit a series of festivals during the tour that spans the course of six months, as well as headline dates in clubs across the U.S. The Nineteen Tour sees him performing a three-night stay at C2C Festival in Europe and four nights in Brisbane, Australia, for the international country festival CMC Rocks. Stagecoach Festival in California, Tortuga Music Festival in Florida and Faster Horses Festival in New York anchor his festival dates in the U.S. As for local venues, Ray will hit markets in Washington, D.C., Indianapolis and San Jose, including a performance at Joe’s Live in Chicago. Stops at Country Stampede, Country Jam and Country Thunder round out the tour.

Ray is well-prepared for such a trek, as he spent much of 2018 on the road opening for Old Dominion. He’ll join them again on the upcoming Make it Sweet Tour, which brings the band and opening acts to amphitheaters and arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada. Ray will open for the band on April 10 and 11 at the Casper Events Center in Wyoming and at the Budweiser Events Center in Colorado, respectively. The Nineteen Tour launches on Feb. 21 at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. and continues through Aug. 4 where it wraps at Sunfest Country Music Festival in Canada.

The “Kiss You in the Morning” singer reached a series of milestones in 2018, including the release of his sophomore album Amos and his engagement to fellow country star Carly Pearce. Ray popped the question just before Christmas during a beach vacation in Mexico. “It’s just easy,” Pearce tells Taste of Country about her fiancee. “He completely makes who I am and the parts of me that make me Carly shine, and I’ve never experienced that before.”

Michael Ray’s 2019 Nineteen Tour Dates:

Feb. 21 – Washington, D.C @ The 9:30 Club

Feb. 22 – Jordan, N.Y. @ Kegs Canal Side Indoor

Feb. 23 – Mt. Laurel, N.J. @ Prospectors

Feb. 28 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live

March 1 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

March 2 – Rootstown, Ohio @ The Dusty Armadillo

March 8 – Glasgow, U.K.@ C2C: The SSE Hydro

March 9 – London, U.K. @ C2C: The O2

March 10 – London, U.K. @ C2C: The O2

March 14 – Brisbane, Australia @ CMC Rocks 2019

March15 – Brisbane, Australia @ CMC Rocks 2019

March 16 – Brisbane, Australia @ CMC Rocks 2019

March 17 – Brisbane, Australia @ CMC Rocks 2019

March 24 – Navarre, Fla. @ Juana Pagodas and Sailors’ Grill

March 30 – New Port Richey, Fla. @ Chasco Fiesta 2019: Sims Park Ampitheatre

April 10 – Casper, Wy. @ Casper Events Center

April 11 – Loveland, Co. @ Budweiser Events Center

April 14 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival 2019

April 24 – San Jose, Calif. @ Club Rodeo

April 27 – Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach

June 13 – Three Fork, Mont. @ Headwaters Country Jam

June 14 – Mack, Colo. @ Country Jam

June 16 – Peoria, Ill. @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys

June 21 – Manhattan, Kan. @ Country Stampede

July 12 – Rhinelander, Wis. @ Hodag Country Festival

July 18 – Twin Lake, Wis. @ Country Thunder

July 21 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Faster Horses Festival

Aug. 1 – McMinnville, Ore. @ Yamhill County Fair

Aug. 4 – Lake Cowichan, BC., Canada @ Sunfest Country Music Festival