Michael R. J. Roth “Just Keep Breathin’” now at radio: Radio/Media Download

Michael R. J. Roth has been called “a cool dark troubadour…not unlike Townes Van Zandt” with songs known for intriguing imagery and “deep, profound truth.” He is a three-time lyric winner of the The Great American Song Contest, and lyric winner of the NSAI Song Contest, the USA Songwriting Competition, the Dallas Songwriters Association, the Austin Songwriters Group and the Mid-Atlantic Song Contest. His song “Gone Gone Gone” written with Eric Ramsey was a Grand Prize Winner (second place) in the 2021 Dallas Songwriters Association Song Contest. Lori McKenna called him “Brilliant.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Michael R. J. Roth

Song Title: Just Keep Breathin’

Publishing: Michael R. J. Roth

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Publishing 2: Songs For Easy Heroes

Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP

Album Title: The Ruins Of Our Age

Record Label: Songs For Easy Heroes