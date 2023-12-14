Michael Isaak Soothes The Past With “hey boy”

Mirroring his intimate reflection of personal growth and self-assurance, Michael Isaak has released his new single, “hey boy.” This moving track serves as a love letter to his younger self, encapsulating the universal experience of growing up and finding one’s path. “hey boy” is the final single to be released ahead of his forthcoming debut EP, Forever is a Scary Word. Stream it now on all platforms worldwide.

Inspired by a reflective moment looking back at his childhood bed, “hey boy” is a poignant composition, a song about sending good wishes to the younger versions of oneself. “I wonder if I can channel that young person in his sophomore year of Catholic school and tell him it’ll all be okay,” Isaak muses. The song embodies the message that everything, in the end, works out, and the challenges of the past pave the way for the strength of the future.

With gentle acoustic melodies and earnest lyrics, “hey boy” is a tender reminder that, while we cannot speak to our past selves, we can honor them through understanding and love. “There’s so much I would say to my younger self, and I wish I could, but I’m also quite confident he’ll be able to figure it all out on his own. ‘Hey boy, I love you…'” Isaak reflects. The song is a touching ode to personal growth, resilience, and the enduring power of self-love. As listeners embark on this musical journey with Isaak, they are invited to extend compassion to their past selves and recognize the strength that comes from overcoming life’s challenges. “hey boy” was produced by Owen Korzec and Michael Isaak, and features instrumentals from guitarist Declan Fine.

Having grown up in a religious Egyptian-American community, his upcoming EP, Forever Is A Scary Word, delves into the tensions between honoring tradition and seeking freedom. Isaak’s ethnic background brings a fresh twist to the Western indie genre. His early exposure to Arabic music, combined with self-taught skills in various instruments and music production, and his love of modern indie folk and pop artists like Sufjan Stevens and Phoebe Bridgers, has shaped his distinctive musical voice. Beginning his musical career with the original song “fabricated love story” in August 2021, Isaak describes the progression over several years: “Producing music throughout my adolescence evolved from a weekly stress-buster, to an intimate friend—to whom I could express my emotions in a language of my own design.” Isaak’s academic pursuits at Princeton briefly took him away from his musical passions, but the pull of creativity led him back home to LA. Since his return, he has made significant strides, releasing multiple singles, including the EP’s lead single “okay with this” earlier this year, accumulating over 80,000 streams, and performing at renowned LA venues like The Hotel Cafe, The Viper Room, and The Whisky A Go Go.

“hey boy” is available now on all major streaming platforms. Join Michael Isaak in this heartfelt exploration of self-discovery and compassion, and discover the power of music to heal and uplift the soul. To keep up with his journey, follow him on Instagram @Michaelisaakk and check out his website www.Michaelisaak.us.