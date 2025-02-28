Michael Isaak Redefines Vulnerability with New Single “Say Too Much”

Egyptian American indie folk artist Michael Isaak has released his latest single, “Say Too Much,” a meditative and introspective track that marks a new phase following his debut EP, Forever is a Scary Word. This song encapsulates Isaak’s evolution in exploring self-identity and authenticity and is a milestone along Isaak’s passage toward authenticity. “Say Too Much” is now available to stream and download on all major platforms worldwide.

With ambient guitar melodies and ethereal vocals, “Say Too Much” evokes a soothing yet emotional atmosphere. Written by Michael Isaak, Leo Jenséus, and Will Martinez, the track is described by Isaak as the “most personal track I have ever made,” venturing into the indie folk soundscape in collaboration with producers Charlie Hickey and Tyler Graham. “I really wanted to capture a more raw and up-close sound than my previous work,” he shares. The single features electric guitar by Charlie Hickey and piano by both Hickey and Matt TC Lucas, with mixing and mastering by Tyler Graham. The song’s craftwork, spotlighting organic and experimental techniques, is aimed at listeners who want something raw, almost like being alongside Isaak in the studio. “With it, I feel like I’ve crossed so many barriers in my songwriting and recording process. None of the lines in the verses rhyme. The song is in a whole new guitar tuning. It is also right up on the edge of my vocal range,” Isaak explains. He gives listeners a glimpse into the evolution of his story and lets his creative instinct lead the way in forming a sonic atmosphere that audiences can truly feel. “It felt like we were splattering paint on a canvas until the picture became clearer and clearer. This song has helped me reinvent myself as a mature artist ready to emerge above the surface.” The tranquil instrumentation and Isaak’s evocative vocals create a meditative piece that allows listeners to take refuge in the world Isaak created and join him in a meditation on life. Following Forever is a Scary Word, which focuses more on coming-of-age, “Say Too Much” represents Isaak reveling in and prospering in his found identity.

Michael Isaak, an emerging talent from Los Angeles, now based in NYC, draws inspiration from guitar-driven folk and classical Arabic music. Growing up in the U.S., Isaak has used music to reconnect with his cultural roots. In 2024, he released Forever is a Scary Word, a six-track EP he spent nearly two years crafting. Self-produced in collaboration with Owen Korzec and featuring Arabic instrumentation by Abanoub Samir on “plane thoughts,” the project offers an intimate glimpse into Isaak’s life and inner thoughts. The EP has garnered over 100,000 streams on Spotify and culminated in Isaak’s largest headline show to date at Los Angeles’ The Moroccan Lounge in July 2024.

“Say Too Much” represents a new chapter in Michael Isaak’s journey as an artist, blending vulnerability with musical experimentation. In celebration of the release, Isaak will perform at iconic Lower East Side venue Pianos on February 20th and Brooklyn’s Friends and Lovers on February 22nd. Stream and download “Say Too Much” on all major platforms, follow Michael Isaak on Instagram @michaelisaakk and TikTok @michaelisaaktunes, and check out his website michaelisaak.us to stay updated on his musical endeavors.