Michael Isaak Makes Stunning Debut With Forever is a Scary Word

Emerging Egyptian-American artist Michael Isaak has shared his earnest debut EP titled Forever is a Scary Word. Blending indie pop and folk elements, the release narrates his coming-of-age journey and is now available across all streaming platforms.

Michael Isaak’s music embodies the internal conflict between honoring tradition and finding newfound freedom. His six-track EP, Forever is a Scary Word, which he’s been crafting since May 2022, intertwines his heritage with a fresh musical perspective. Drawing from classical Arabic music and learning to play the oud, Isaak infuses his songs with a unique blend of cultural sounds. The EP’s recent single release, “hey boy,” reflects Isaak’s childhood experiences and the assurance that, despite chaos, things will unfold as they should. The EP’s lead single, “okay with this,” serves as an empowering anthem, celebrating the resilience and growth he has experienced in his young adult life. Despite the challenges of leaving college, navigating changing friendships, and embracing his true self, the song underscores his journey of overcoming and thriving. Self-produced in collaboration with Owen Korzec and featuring Arabic instrumentation by Abanoub Samir on “plane thoughts,” Forever is a Scary Word presents an intimate glimpse into Isaak’s life and internal monologue, characterized by his distinctive vocals and delicate guitar patterns.

Raised in a religious Egyptian-American community, Michael Isaak’s new collection of tracks explores the dynamic tension between respecting tradition and embracing individualism. Isaak’s unique ethnic heritage infuses a novel flavor into the Western indie music scene. His musical identity has been shaped by early exposure to Arabic music, self-learned proficiency in various instruments and music production, and an admiration for modern indie, folk, and pop artists, such as Sufjan Stevens and Phoebe Bridgers. Isaak embarked on his musical journey with the release of his first original song, “fabricated love story” in August 2021. Reflecting on his evolution over the years, Isaak shares, “My journey in music production transitioned from being a weekly refuge for stress relief to a close confidant, a medium where I could convey my deepest feelings in a unique, personal language.” While his studies at Princeton University momentarily steered him away from music, his innate drive for creative expression eventually drew him back to Los Angeles. Since returning to LA, Isaak has made remarkable progress in his music career, amassing over 90k streams on Spotify. Additionally, he has graced the stages of iconic LA venues like The Hotel Cafe, The Viper Room, and Whisky A Go Go, further establishing his presence in the music scene.

Now a confident and evolving artist, Michael Isaak’s Forever is a Scary Word showcases his growth and artistic flair, and it is available on all streaming platforms. Stay updated on Isaak’s musical endeavors by following him on Spotify and Instagram @Michaelisaakk and checking out Michaelisaak.us.