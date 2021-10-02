Micah Edwards Introduces Fresh Texas Soul Sound with New Single “Girl from the Valley”
Critically acclaimed retro-pop singer-songwriter Micah Edwards eagerly awaits the release of his nostalgic single, “Girl From The Valley,” out October 15. This track is a perfectly tender, groovy love song dripping in Rio Grande Valley pride. As the lead single from the artist’s upcoming debut album, Jean Leon, this track offers the perfect introduction to Edwards’ Texas soul sound. Recent recognition from major publications – like Parade and Huffpost – have caught the attention of thousands; with Spotify followers and stream counts on the up and up, all eyes are on this emerging artist.
Despite his almost 130k monthly listeners on Spotify, and editorial support from Spotify’s Nu-Blue, Summer Party, Fresh Finds, and Fresh Finds: Pop playlists, the raw artistry on this track speaks for itself. Edwards pushed himself to create the sound “his heart has always wanted to hear” on this record. The result is an authentically-Micah, signature style. With musicians like Edwards – that pour their already loveable personalities and effortless talent into every project – it is hard not to fall in love with their music. The Houston native is generating plenty of buzz, and rapidly building a loyal fanbase all while doing things his way.