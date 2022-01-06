Mia Morris Releases New Rock Anthem, “Fucket Bucket”

Alternative rocker, Mia Morris, has just released her fiery new single, “Fucket Bucket.” With retro guitars, loops, and powerful vocals, this single is an ode to letting go of the worries in life and chucking them in the “Fucket Bucket.” “Fucket Bucket” is available now on all streaming platforms worldwide.

Mia Morris’s “Fucket Bucket” is the edgy punk anthem that can resonate with everyone. Handling everyday stress while trying to live life to the fullest can put a strain on people, so Mia Morris made a carefree anthem to help let go of the stressors. “I want life to be fun, so I wrote a song about where to put everything else,” states Morris. The song begins with her declaring, “life’s too short to have regrets,” as a single guitar advances into an ensemble of classic rock sounds. She uses her ability to mold together aspects of alternative, rock, and punk sounds to create a track that reminds listeners that some things simply need to be thrown into the “Fucket Bucket.” The song was written entirely by Mia Morris, which showcases her writing dynamic perfectly. From emphatic chord progressions to her energetic vocals, “Fucket Bucket” pulls from her varied musical tastes and eclectic influences.

17-year-old Mia Morris is a rock singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. She first made a name for herself online at the age of 12 when videos of her drumming reached over five million views on YouTube. Since moving to Nashville to pursue a music career, Morris has backed up over 150 artists on various instruments across the country. Morris has released over 40 songs as she continues to grow her career, with most being written, recorded, produced, and mixed by herself. Taking influences from artists such as No Doubt, Avril Lavigne, and Fountains of Wayne, her ever-growing style is uniquely hers, making her stand out in the rock genre. Deemed a “drum protege” by other professional musicians, her musical resume puts her amongst some of the music industry’s most seasoned veterans. Learning from some of the best, she was able to study with rock legend Kenny Aronoff, drummer for many notable artists such as Alanis Morissette, among other famous and accomplished drummers. Her many talents and accomplishments have gained her a large following on social media; with over 34K TikTok followers, nearly 24.8K Instagram followers, and 51.8K YouTube subscribers alongside 9+ million views on her videos, Mia Morris is a name to remember.

Mia Morris reminds listeners that life is too short to have regrets, so take some time, put some things away in the bucket, and don’t worry about it. Stream “Fucket Bucket” on all streaming platforms and follow along with more of Mia’s journey on her Instagram @MiaMorrisMusic.