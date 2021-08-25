Mia Morris Releases Hard-Hitting Anthem, “We Were Never Friends”

Singer-songwriter and accomplished drummer, Mia Morris, has just released her compelling new single, “We Were Never Friends.” The hard-hitting, grungy track exudes a nostalgic 90’s rock sound with elements of pop-punk. At just 17-years-old, Morris has had unforgettable life experiences that she uses to fuel the story in tracks like this one. “We Were Never Friends” is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

With honest lyrics and earnest vocals, Mia Morris describes this track as, “the straightforward story of ending a relationship and realizing there wasn’t any real genuine friendship at the base of it.” It’s the perfect retaliation anthem for anyone who has experienced a situation like this. The heavy melodies and captivating drums make this track instantly addictive and will have listeners adding it to their playlists. “We Were Never Friends” showcases all Morris has to offer as a young artist. She recorded, produced, and mixed the song. It was co-written with fellow Nashville songwriters Jessica Cayne and Mike Florentino.

Wearing multiple hats as a rock singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Mia Morris’s musical resume puts her amongst some of the music industry’s most seasoned veterans. She’s co-written over 100 songs with many notable songwriters, such as Marti Dodson, members of 3 Doors Down, and The All American Rejects. She’s accumulated a large following on several social media platforms with 33K TikTok followers, 24.6K Instagram followers, and 50.8K YouTube subscribers with over 9 million views on her videos. Her Spotify also has over 2.6 million streams. American Songwriter lauded, “Considering that she’s only 16, Morris’ path is as promising as it is infinite.” Though she began playing instruments at six years old, she found her true passion, drumming, at age nine when she convinced her neighbor to give her his old drum kit. Eventually, she began posting drum covers on her YouTube channel, which caught the attention of many noteworthy drummers that she got the opportunity to study. By age 12, Morris had a series of viral drum videos on her YouTube channel and amassed over five million views between them. After moving with her family to Nashville, her career began to pick up even more, and she was able to play for over 120 artists in 2019 alone. Since then, she started writing and recording her own music, releasing over 40 songs, almost all mixed and produced by herself.

“We Were Never Friends” is an honest and captivating anthem that shows Mia Morris’ dynamics as a young alternative pop-punk artist. Stream it or add it to your playlist, “We Were Never Friends” is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide. Visit her online at MiaMorris.com.