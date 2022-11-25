Mexx Heart Releases Emotional New Single “Pretend”

Indie singer/songwriter and recording artist Mexx Heart recently released her new single “Pretend” (produced by Zelle Zuzana). You can listen to the touching song HERE!

With lustrative lyrics like I just wanna close off this chapter, pretend I’m not still writing you letters filled with love, filled with sadness, filled with anger, penning her new single was a cathartic experience for Mexx.

“Starting over after a particularly emotionally draining era of your life can be one of the scariest, but comforting, parts,” Mexx explains. “It can be something as simple as buying a new couch because they’ve never sat in it or moving to a new place because they’ve never touched the walls. It’s not forgetting them, but erasing them in a way. It’s kind of beautiful.”

About Mexx Heart:

Raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Mexx Heart discovered her passion for music at a young age. When she was a child, her father would blast his favorites through the radio, heavily influencing her eclectic musical tastes. Inspired by artists like Green Day, Billy Idol and Van Halen, Heart has cultivated her own unique sound.

In the spring of 2020, Mexx released her first single entitled “Roses.” She released her following singles, “Comatose” and “Skipping Stones,” that September. In February 2021, she released a cover of Green Day’s “American Idiot.” She released her acoustic single “Another Chance” on May 30, 2022 and she plans to release a full album in early 2023, featuring a new sound influenced by Taylor Swift (“Folklore” and “Evermore”), The Band Camino and Drew Erwin.

Mexx continues to leave her mark on the music industry, showcasing her skills both behind the mic and in the studio. Heart was nominated for a coveted Josie Music Award in 2021 and attended the 2022 Grammy Awards with producer Justine Blazer. She had the honor of performing at Barry Manilow’s Grammy afterparty as well, which took place at his luxury penthouse.

You can connect with Mexx on Instagram and TikTok.