Metal Hall Of Fame Inductees 2024

This Year’s Gala Featuring Meet & Greet and Performances with Kings Of Thrash David Ellefson and Chris Poland, London + more special guest All Star Jams to Be Announced!

The Metal Hall of Fame is getting ready to rock Anaheim and Southern California once again with the 7th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala.

“The Most Important Night In Hard Rock and Heavy Metal!!” will take place on Thursday January 24, 2024, beginning at 5pm at the Delta Marriott Garden Grove, Anaheim, CA.

Performances just added to the Gala include: Kings of Thrash (featuring David Ellefson, Chris Poland, Jeff Young, Chaz Leon, and Fred Aching), along with Held Hostage, Deconstruct, and Hollywood’s favorite band LONDON, among others.

Iconic musicians, industry executives, major television and movie producers, and surprise guests will also be in attendance, with All Star Jams taking place throughout the night.

The Gala will be hosted by Legendary Radio/Television Host Eddie Trunk, and Entertainment Personality Cathy Rankin. Top musicians will be performing to honor late Whisky a Go Go and Rainbow Bar & Grill owner Mikeal Maglieri. The Gala will also continue the 40th Anniversary celebration and Induction into the 2024 Metal Hall of Fame for Eddie Trunk, who is celebrating his 40th year in radio.

Blackened, the award winning whiskey from Metallica, will present the 2024 Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala, and will have a special sampling experience included in the price of admission, for all attendees ages 21 and over.

“As an inducted member of the Metal Hall of Fame myself, it’s an honor to perform with Kings Of Thrash this year, as well as waiting to see so many iconic & longtime friends, artists and establishments. Those who have clearly helped define rock ‘n’ roll to be firmly planted into the history books for their outstanding contributions. This is an event you definitely don’t want to miss!,” says David Ellefson of Kings of Thrash.

“We are excited to have the 7th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala back in Anaheim again in 2024!! Not only are we dedicated to helping the fans celebrate Hard Rock and Heavy Metal, we need to honor those musicians and industry executives who work so hard to bring us the music we love so much,” says Pat Gesualdo, President of the Metal Hall of Fame.

GET TICKETS: 7TH ANNUAL METAL HALL OF FAME GALA

Red Carpet Reception: 5:00PM | Awards Ceremony / Performances: 8:00PM

2024 METAL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES:

EDDIE TRUNK

MICK MARS (Special video induction)

SEBASTIAN BACH (Inducted by Wendy Dio)

TIM “RIPPER” OWENS (KK’s Priest, Solo Artist)

CARLOS CAVAZO (Quiet Riot)

PENELOPE SPHEERIS (Decline of Western Civilization, Wayne’s World)

CLEOPATRA RECORDS

MIKEAL MAGLIERI / WHISKY A GO GO

BIOHAZARD

ABOUT THE METAL HALL OF FAME

The Metal Hall of Fame is a non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making Hard Rock and Heavy Metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

100% of proceeds from Metal Hall of Fame events go to preserving Hard Rock and Heavy Metal Music for future generations, and also bring free music programs to help special needs children and wounded veterans in health facilities and community centers.

For more information, please visit www.metalhalloffame.org, or call 973-263-0420.

