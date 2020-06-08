META Drops New Single “Menu” with Americano Label

Texas based hip-hop artist META showcases his artistic range with his new dancehall single “Menu.” This track follows the release of his hard-hitting single, “On Edge.” META’s new summer anthem “Menu” is out now via Americano Label.

Coming from humble beginnings, META’s story is truly inspirational. At age 17, the Corpus Christi-based rapper found himself homeless and couch hopping, rapping to people outside the mall and stores selling merch out of his backpack. With his unmatched hustle mentality, META began META Entertainment, curating shows and cultural events that have developed a name for himself in the South Texas area as a lively event host and high energy performer. He exploded onto the scene with his debut album “Metatation” in late 2019 & recently dropped “Pinata” EP in February.

With “Menu,” META continues to impress us with his ability to operate in different genres. On his latest single, he switches from the lo-fi hip hop sound of “On Edge” to deliver an intimate island vibe with the help of Grammy-nominated producer El Dusty. META said, “I actually wrote the song in my head while I was at the club noticing a queen of a woman at the bar by herself. She had this aura, this self confidence that she could have whoever she wanted, she just needed to choose. Right then the hook hit me, so the next day I sat with Dusty and Mariano and knocked it out. The Song has this vibe that I felt really captured the moment.” Menu is truly a single that was made for the dancefloor.

“By combining Dusty’s cutting-edge musical stylings with and Meta’s melodic flow and direction, the blend of flavors range from Latin Cumbia elements to catchy Reggae riffs while still delivering a Lo-Fi Hip-Hop feel throughout.” -The Hype Magazine

