MERLIN Reveals Dynamic Single “Can’t Touch This”

With electrifyingly magnetism and enticing International influence, edgy-pop songstress MERLIN unveils another layer of ‘dark matter’ with her new single “Can’t Touch This.” Part of the retrospective Dark Matter EP which released earlier this month, “Can’t Touch This” depicts the moment a GNO turns into GTFO, showing MERLIN a formidable adversary to any playboy who dares impede on her good time.

“This track is for anyone who’s been hit on at a club, politely rejected, and gotten unwarranted, crass responses,” says MERLIN. “This is a message to my ladies that no one is entitled to you and a reminder to my fellas that no one owes you anything.”

“Can’t Touch This” is dynamic and empowering with an equally as grandiose video – a radioactive asset to Dark Matter. An emblematic representation of the path to healing and autonomy, Dark Matter unearths the ominous to display luminosity and assurance.

Dark Matter is available now on all digital platforms. “Can’t Touch This” is currently playing on radio internationally, and the music video is out now on YouTube: https://youtu.be/xC5DB4iakLQ

For more on MERLIN, visit www.thisismerlin.com and follow her @thisisMERLIN13 on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.