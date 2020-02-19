MERLIN is Brought to Life Through Ethereal Debut Pop Single “Love”

MERLIN’s eccentric roots come from far and wide, born and raised in Germany and Albania – and she has used her European story as an influence and cornerstone for her sound. Channeling the likes of household names like Dua Lipa and Halsey, MERLIN compels emotion out of the listener leaving them feeling haunted and reminiscent. The debut single, Love is a divine fashion of introducing the world to MERLIN – releasing on the ultimate day of love, Valentine’s Day.

MERLIN has been waiting her entire life to launch her musical career and embark on the magical journey that awaits her. “I found your darker side,” MERLIN chants out with her love letter to a younger self in Love. This concept is visualized by being taped onto her single cover with MERLIN wielding barbie dolls depicting a grand smile.

“‘Love’ is me addressing my past and my younger self, warning against false and fantasy love,” says the pop songstress. “It’s a mixture of how one feels in the midst of a toxic relationship and then realizing that the first and most important love, is yourself. It’s my way of turning mistakes into lessons.”

Moody and chic, MERLIN exudes confidence in an edgy pop track, gaining influences from various genres and her own Albanian culture. With celestial beauty, a light melody plays through a xylophone that trickles throughout the single giving Love a fairy-like delicacy that is unparalleled.

Love is the first track off her forthcoming EP – a collaboration with Red 13 Studios and production duo Late Bloomers Club, to be released late 2020. Throughout her music, MERLIN conducts her distinctive sound through a marque of mystery, beauty and poetry and if you ask her what her songs consist of, she’ll tell you, “life, personal experience, death, and MAGIC.”

Keep your eyes open for the grandeur musical exploration that MERLIN has in store, starting with debut single, Love.