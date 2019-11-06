Melissa Etheridge To Be Joined by Tegan and Sara, Tig Notaro for The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV

Grammy and Academy Award winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge is teaming up with Sixthman to create another amazing experience in the form of another music festival at sea with the announcement of the upcoming voyage of The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV. Melissa Etheridge will hit the high seas aboard the Norwegian Pearl on October 20 – October 26, 2020 sailing from Miami to Key West, Ocho Rios, and Great Stirrup Cay. Guests will be able to partake in various activities, including two exclusive performances by Etheridge, a photo op with Etheridge, dynamic collaboration sets, a variety of concerts from supporting artists, and so much more. More information on the experience and availability can be found at themelissaetheridgecruise.com.

“I can’t believe we’ve been cruising for four years now” shares Etheridge. “Every year it gets better and better….the music, the roundtables, the food, the excursions, and especially the fans! I’m so excited about the incredible line up of musicians and speakers we have this year. I can’t wait to set sail!”

The success of the past three Melissa Etheridge cruises call for her return to serve her sea-legged fans once again. In 2019, The Melissa Etheridge Cruise journeyed from Tampa to Harvest Caye, Costa Maya & Grand Cayman. During this time, guests were able to celebrate the release of Melissa’s latest album, The Medicine Show, at an onboard release party. For the 2020 sailing, Etheridge will be joined by Tegan and Sara, Tig Notaro, Shawn Colvin, Lucy Spraggan, Sonia Leigh, and many more.

Aside from performances and collaborations, Melissa’s cruise will also bring guests various activities with her and supporting artists, theme nights, and other attractions, allowing fans to interact with the lineup artists.

Fans who reserve a room early will be treated to the new Early Bird Discount available that ranges from $150 – $250 off the stateroom. Double occupancy rooms on The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV begin at $1,270 per person, plus taxes and fees. Low deposits and flexible payment-plans that feature zero interest rates are available. For a guaranteed early bird discount and the best selection of staterooms, fans are encouraged to register for the cruise pre-sale at www.themelissaetheridgecruise.com

About Melissa Etheridge:

Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” for which she won a Grammy® in 1992. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993). The collection featured the massive hits, “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy® Award for Best Female Rock Performance. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single, “I Want to Come Over.” Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades. In February 2007, Melissa Etheridge celebrated a career milestone with a victory in the “Best Song” category at the Academy® Awards for “I Need to Wake Up,” written for the Al Gore documentary on global warming, An Inconvenient Truth. As a performer and songwriter, Etheridge has shown herself to be an artist who has never allowed “inconvenient truths” to keep her down. Earlier in her recording career, Etheridge acknowledged her sexual orientation when it was considered less than prudent to do so. In October 2004, Etheridge was diagnosed with breast cancer, a health battle that, with her typical tenacity, she won. Despite losing her hair from chemotherapy, Etheridge appeared on the 2005 Grammy® telecast to sing “Piece of My Heart” in tribute to Janis Joplin. By doing so she gave hope to many women afflicted with the disease.

On October 7, 2016 Melissa Etheridge released Memphis Rock & Soul, her first album since 2014’s critically lauded This Is M.E. Recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis, the album received stellar reviews from the likes of Entertainment Weekly, Parade, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter and more. She followed that up with the release of The Medicine Show in April, 2019. For The Medicine Show, Melissa reunited with celebrated producer John Shanks and sounds as rousing as ever, bringing a new level of artistry to her 15th studio recording. The Medicine Show deals with universal themes of renewal, reconciliation, reckoning, compassion and, most profoundly, healing.

ABOUT SIXTHMAN: Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving more than 250,000 guests on unforgettable vacations at sea with their favorite bands and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations and a truly immersive experience that celebrates community and changes expectations of what a vacation should be. Sixthman’s domestic home ports include New Orleans, Miami, and Tampa, travelling to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. Beginning in 2019, Sixthman will expand their festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports, and bring their innovative festivals to world class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic. For more information, visit sixthman.net and connect with us @SXMLiveLoud. LIVE LOUD

“We will be joining Melissa Etheridge on her annual cruise next year!! We are so excited to cruise (and entertain) all of you, share Tegan and Sara. “Mostly we can’t wait to dress like sailors for a week.”