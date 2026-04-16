Melissa Etheridge and Wynonna Judd to embark on “Raised On Radio” co-headlining tour

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Music icons Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge are joining forces for a nationwide co-headlining concert run this summer. The Grammy-winning artists revealed that they will hit the road together for the “Raised On Radio Tour,” a 27-date U.S. trek inspired by the songs that shaped their early love of music. The tour will visit cities across the country, including San Diego, Reno, Atlanta and Seattle, and will also feature a special symphony performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Judd shared the announcement on social media, reflecting on how radio influenced both performers growing up. “We grew up on the same songs, the same airwaves, and the same kind of music that brings people together.”

In a press release, Judd explained the personal meaning behind the tour’s title. “I’ve spent my entire adult life onstage, but before any of that, I was just a girl sitting close to a radio speaker, hanging on every word. That’s where it all started for me. ‘Raised On Radio’ isn’t just a tour name—it’s my roots and wings. It’s late nights with the dial turned low, chasing distant stations through the static. It’s songs that felt like they understood me before I understood myself. The radio was my teacher, my comfort, my escape. The songs playing through that radio shaped me as a dreamer and an artist. This tour is about going back to that feeling and sharing it with you.”

Etheridge echoed that sentiment, saying she “was literally raised on the radio.” She recalled listening to a hometown station that exposed her to many genres. “They played every kind of music from rock and soul to R&B and country music. It helped shape me to become the versatile writer and musician that I am today.”

The “Raised On Radio Tour” will also support charitable causes — for every ticket sold, the artists will donate $1 each—one dollar to The Etheridge Foundation, which focuses on research into plant-based treatments for opioid addiction, and another dollar to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Visit Wynonna.com or MelissaEtheridge.com for tickets and additional information.

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