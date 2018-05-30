Mel B awarded sole possession of former home

Mel B has been given sole possession and use of her former marital home after accusing her ex-husband of turning it into a party palace.

The former Spice Girls star gave Stephen Belafonte access to the pad in Los Angeles so he could prepare it for sale, but when she dropped by on 18 May (18), suspecting her former husband was using the place as a fun house, she found him partying with pals.

Mel called the police when her ex refused to end the bash and leave the premises and claims they handcuffed him until his attorney arrived on the scene and demanded Belafonte be released, according to TMZ.

In new legal papers, the former pop star, who is currently a judge on hit U.S. TV show America’s Got Talent, claims she inspected her former home and found broken locks and missing items, including the absence of a valuable Marilyn Monroe painting.

A judge has now given Mel sole use and possession of the home until a hearing next week (beg04Jun18).

The singer and Belafonte recently slashed the price of the residence by $1.5 million (£1.1 million) in a bid to offload the property.

The former couple, which divorced in December (17) after 10 years of marriage, previously agreed to sell off its marital estate, but finding a new owner for the four-bedroom, six-bathroom spread has proven to be difficult.

The Spice Girls star and Belafonte had initially listed the house for just under $9 million (£6.8 million) in the spring of 2017, following their separation, and dropped the asking fee by $1 million (£750,000) weeks later.

It ended up being removed from the market at the start of 2018, and has now been relisted for the reduced price of close to $7.5 million (£5.65 million), according to TMZ.com.

Belafonte previously accused the singer of making it harder for him to sell the place because she was refusing to allow him to make repairs to the home.