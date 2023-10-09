Megyn Kelly Signs New Multi-Year Deal with SiriusXM

SiriusXM inks Megyn Kelly to a new agreement to continue hosting “The Megyn Kelly Show” live on SiriusXM. Under the multi-year deal, the veteran journalist and legal expert will deliver her signature commentary and hard-hitting interviews through the 2024 election season and beyond. “The Megyn Kelly Show” will premiere on SiriusXM Triumph channel 111 on weekdays from 12-2pm ET, becoming available later on all major podcast platforms.

“I’m thrilled to continue my relationship with the great people at SiriusXM who have been tremendously supportive of our show from the start,” said Kelly. “In an age where conversations are being stifled and news skewed to please the politics of only a small set of people, it is a privilege to work with a company that values free speech and open, respectful, elevated debate.”

Since The Megyn Kelly Show premiered on SiriusXM Triumph, the program has featured conversations with major political figures including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, former Gov. Chris Christie, former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Marco Rubio, former Attorney General Bill Barr and more.