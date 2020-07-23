GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Meghan Trainor releases Treat Myself Deluxe [Epic Records]. Adding three new energetic originals and unreleased acoustic recordings of two fan favorites, she turns up the heat this summer with the must-have version of her celebrated third full-length offering, Treat Myself.

Additionally, she just shared the music video for her latest release “Make You Dance,” shot quarantine style at home and directed whilst social distancing by Reggies. Watch it HERE.

TRACKLISTING:

Wave [feat. Mike Sabath] Nice To Meet Ya [feat. Nicki Mina] Funk Babygirl Workin’ On It [feat. Lennon Stella & Sasha Sloan] Ashes Lie To Me Here To Stay Blink Genetics [feat. Pussycat Dolls] Evil Twin After You [feat. AJ Mitchell] Another Opinion No Excuses Have You Now Make You Dance Underwater [w. Dillon Francis] You Don’t Know Me Ashes (Acoustic) Workin’ On It (Acoustic)

About Meghan Trainor:

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single “All About That Bass.” The GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist thus far has garnered a GRAMMY® Award and achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations. Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX’s hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom for two seasons and is currently on the superstar coaching panel of ITV’s The Voice UK alongside Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, and Olly Murs. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records). It includes the platinum smash “No Excuses” as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as “Nice To Meet Ya” [Nicki Minaj], “Genetics” [feat. Pussycat Dolls], “After You” [feat. AJ Mitchell], and “Wave” [feat. Mike Sabath].

