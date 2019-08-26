Meghan Cary To Celebrate Women’s Equality Day With Free Download of “River Rock”

Folk rock luminary Meghan Cary has become renown for empowering women through her music and words. From her chart-topping albums, including her latest hit record Sing Louder, to the recent release of her debut book Sing Louder: The Stories Behind The Songs, the multi-dimensional artist encourages women to find their voices and make themselves heard.

Now, in celebration of Women’s Equality Day (August 26), the acclaimed singer-songwriter is offering a free download of her powerful and empowering song “River Rock”. One of the most poignant and emotionally-charged tracks off Sing Louder, and one of the songs she encourages fans to sing along on at almost every show, Cary says she wrote the song “in response to my own inner critic who would keep me quiet if she could,” but that she sings it in gratitude “to all the women who boldly and bravely speak their truth, even into a society that might not want to hear it.”

“I’m celebrating Women’s Equality Day and all the women who raised their voices together to secure our personal right to vote…to earn us the right to be heard, by sharing my song ‘River Rock’,” said Cary. “I’d love people to not just listen, but to singthe song, and then go out and exercise their right to choose and be heard. Authentic action on the local level is a powerfully effective way to create important change.”

“River Rock” will be available for FREE download starting at midnight ET on August 26 at http://bit.ly/riverrockgiveaway.

For more information about Meghan Cary, visit www.Meghancary.com.