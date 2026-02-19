Megan Moroney: Pink Guitar Poet

Megan Moroney has become one of country music’s most beloved new voices, thanks to her irresistible blend of honesty, humor, and heart‑on‑her‑sleeve storytelling. Born in Savannah and raised in Douglasville, Georgia, she grew up surrounded by music — the kind that fills a Southern home with guitars, harmonies, and a whole lot of feeling. It didn’t take long for her to turn that atmosphere into a signature sound fans now call “emo cowgirl country.” Before she was selling out shows, Moroney was a University of Georgia student majoring in marketing and earning a certificate in music business. She played open mics, opened for artists like Jon Langston, and interned for Kristian Bush of Sugarland — all while quietly sharpening the songwriting skills that would soon set her apart. Her early releases, including “Wonder” and the fan‑favorite “Hair Salon,” introduced listeners to her conversational lyrics and soft, smoky vocals. But everything changed when she dropped “Tennessee Orange.” The song exploded, earning her a record deal, her first New Music Weekly Chart position, and a wave of new fans who instantly connected with her charm and vulnerability. Moroney’s debut album Lucky (2023) showcased her ability to turn real‑life moments into unforgettable hooks. Her follow‑up album Am I Okay? (2024) took her to new heights proving she’s not just a rising star. Her lyrics are clever, her melodies stick with you, and her personality shines through every line. With her third album Cloud 9 arriving February 20, 2026, Moroney is stepping into her boldest chapter yet. She’s gearing up for an international arena tour, expanding her sound, and continuing to build a community of fans who see themselves in her songs. From small‑town Georgia to global stages, Megan Moroney is proving that country music still has room for fresh voices, honest stories, and a little pink sparkle. And if her journey so far is any indication, she’s only getting started.