Megan Moroney drops video for ‘Wish I Didn’t’ starring Dylan Efron

Megan Moroney has dropped her new song, “Wish I Didn’t,” co-written by Moroney, Emily Weisband, Hillary Lindsey and Luke Laird. “Wish I Didn’t” is the third track released from Moroney’s upcoming third studio album, “Cloud 9,” dropping Feb. 20.

The song arrives accompanied by an official music video co-starring reality TV star Dylan Efron. Directed by Lauren Dunn, the visual is a modern-day update of the action-comedy classic Mr. & Mrs. Smith, with Moroney and Efron playing the parts of a seemingly perfect married couple living secret double lives as competing assassins.

Moroney is also gearing up for The Cloud 9 Tour this May, a 49-date international headlining run featuring stops at major arenas throughout North America, Europe, and the UK.

