MEGAN BARKER TO PERFORM AT CMA FEST

Country singer/songwriter and host of Jammin’ in Jammies Megan Barker will be performing at CMA Fest in support of the CMA Foundation and their mission to shape the next generation through high quality music education. Click HERE to purchase tickets, starting at just $10.

Megan will be singing songs from her latest EP “Leather Souls” on Saturday, June 8, from 1:30-1:45pm at the Spotlight Stage. A meet and greet will take place immediately after.

“Seeing my name on the official CMA Fest lineup is a dream come true,” Megan explains. “I can’t wait to play my songs and meet fans. I think music and education go hand-in-hand, so I’m extra honored to be a part of it this year.”

About Megan Barker:

Born into the music industry, her father, Bobby P. Barker, wrote songs for country legends such as Ronnie Milsap and Barbara Mandrell. Her mother, Barbara Smith-Barker, was also a touring artist and session singer. Megan spent her childhood in studios and writing sessions where she learned at an early age how to craft a lyrical narrative.

Megan started her career singing at local Las Vegas venues where her unique and prolific songwriting and contagious melodies helped her to play bigger venues, including The Linq, Monte Carlo, First Friday Festival, The House of Blues, The Hard Rock Cafe and more. She has also had the privilege of opening for the likes of Montgomery Gentry, Lee Brice,William Michael Morgan and Eli Young Band. Barker is also the host for the wildly popular Nashville writer’s-round, Jammin’ in Jammies.

For more information, visit www.MeganBarker.com and engage with Megan on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.