MEGAN BARKER RELEASES NEW EP

Nashville based singer/songwriter and country cutie Megan Barker recently released her newest EP, “Leather Souls,” to iTunes. You can download it HERE! “A little over a year ago I moved back to the town I was born. As soon as I arrived, I hit the ground running songwriting-wise. I fell into these incredible tunes with my insanely talented co-writers. There’s a song on here for every mood. Time to party? Tequila Told Me To. Getting over someone? It Don’t Break My Heart. Dreaming of what the future holds? When My Boots Were New. Miss someone who’s no longer here? I Cuss When I Pray,” Barker exclaims.

Born into the music industry, her father, Bobby P. Barker, wrote songs for country legends such as Ronnie Milsap and Barbara Mandrell. Her mother, Barbara Smith-Barker, was also a touring artist and session singer. Megan spent her childhood in studios and writing sessions where she learned at an early age how to craft a lyrical narrative.

Megan started her career singing at local Las Vegas venues where her unique and prolific songwriting and contagious melodies helped her to play bigger venues, including The Linq, Monte Carlo, First Friday Festival, The House of Blues, The Hard Rock Cafe and more. She has also had the privilege of opening for the likes of Montgomery Gentry, Lee Brice and Eli Young Band.

“Performing live music professionally in Las Vegas was a huge blessing, but Nashville is where I belong – creating songs by day and performing at night. I’ll see ya’ll out on the road!”

Barker is also the host for the wildly popular Nashville writer’s-round, Jammin’ in Jammies. Previously held at South, the event will now take place every Thursday night (7pm-10pm) at Whiskey Rhythm Saloon, starting on May 17th. Opening night will also serve as Barker’s EP release party.

For more information, visit www.MeganBarker.com and engage with Megan on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.