Meg Berry’s “Colored Balloons” Breaks Top10 At Radio

Recording Artist Meg Berry is celebrating success with current single “Colored Balloons” as single reaches the Top40 and AC/HotAC charts, as well as, jumping into the Hot100 this month. Momentum for the song is gathering, giving fans a first listen to the infectious single.

Radio may download “Colored Balloons” HERE

“Wow” says Berry about her follow up success to her break out holiday single “Happy Holiday Song” which debuted at #3 on the Holiday Charts in 2020. “I really don’t know what to say except thank you to all the listeners and fans requesting ‘Colored Balloons’ and thank you to all of the radio programmers who are playing it.”

Berry wrote this song as she found a moment of deep peace from going through a very tough time. While absent-mindedly watching balloons sway towards the ground after a party and watching the balloons make a gentle fall from their heights allowed her to feel the peacefulness coming down and in those moments of watching the balloons, she realized the relief from the burden of the stress she was carrying. Wanting to share that moment of peace, she wrote ‘Colored Balloons’ to share and capture it forever.

“With all the stress in the world, I was honored to be able to share “Colored Balloons” with radio in the hopes it would give listeners everywhere an easier more peaceful day.”

About Meg Berry:

Meg has been praised everywhere from Billboard Magazine to Refinery 29. She made her debut as a solo artist headlining the reopening of NYC’s beloved Bar 13 for the final CBGB’s Musicfest. Meg Berry’s “Colored Balloons” can be found in the Top 10 of 3 Top 100’s- the Hot 100, Top 40 and AC, currently. It is the follow up to her Holiday hit “Happy Holiday Song” which debuted at #3 on the Holiday charts and stayed there for the 2020 holiday season. For more info go to MegBerry.com

For Servicing, Interviews and Liners contact:

Loggins Promotion

Tel: 310-325-2800

Contact LP

Media contact:

Sirens Call

Pam Nashel

pam@sirenscallpr.com