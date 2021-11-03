Meg Berry Releases New American Classic “The Thanksgiving Song” on Farm to Table Sounds

Recording artist Meg Berry is releasing her single “The Thanksgiving Song” which is already being hailed as a new American Classic.

“I am so excited to release “The Thanksgiving Song” for everyone to shimmy and shake along to as they get ready for their holiday celebrations,” Meg Berry says. “I actually wrote this song while dancing around the kitchen myself. I was literally listening to the great Patsy Cline, scooping, mashing, stirring it all up, while making homemade Sweet Potato Pie (my favorite!) and this song just came right out of me (talk about multi-tasking, right?). I was so startled (because THAT was definitely a first, to write a whole song while making homemade pies). I recorded the acoustic scratch version of the song the next day to make sure I didn’t forget a thing about it.”

Singer-songwriter, producer Meg Berry went on to add, “It was a moment of pure joy that I was so happy to capture in song, especially since I was trying to shake off really heavy grief from having lost someone, I loved very much who passed away suddenly on Thanksgiving Day years before. The holidays can be such an extreme time with mixed feelings of great loss combined with great joy that just pop up out of nowhere it seems. So, I hope you will enjoy “The Thanksgiving Song” a whole lot and groove along to it often, shaking out whatever is weighing you down. And I am wishing you a very Happy Healthy Thanksgiving.”

Radio may download “The Thanksgiving Song” HERE

About Meg Berry:

Singer-songwriter, producer Meg Berry has been praised everywhere from Billboard Magazine to Refinery 29. Her song “Colored Balloons” spent 3 weeks at #1 on Top 40 radio. Live, she made her solo-artist debut at the CBGB’s Music and Film Festival in NYC on Saturday, October 11, 2014 headlining the reopening of the infamous Bar 13 in Union Square to a packed house. Meg’s radio ride began when her “Happy Holiday Song” debuted in November 2020 at #3 on the Holiday radio charts. Meg lives and records for her record label Farm to Table Sounds in a big ole barn in South Orange, NJ with her family. Meg has written an alt country body of work in her signature Gotham Country style that tells the very personal story of the man who goes to war and brings the war home. For more info go to www.MegBerry.com or find her on every social media platform @MegBerryMusic

For Servicing, Interviews and Liners contact:

Loggins Promotion

Tel: 310-325-2800

Contact

Media contact:

Sirens Call

Pam Nashel

pam@sirenscallpr.com